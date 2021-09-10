Asus VivoBook 15 Laptop Test: minimum office service

It is a fully plastic chassis that equips the Asus VivoBook. And despite the reinforcements observed during disassembly, the VivoBook is not the most rigid. Thus, the plastics around the keyboard sink slightly if you press it too hard, and the screen wobbles a bit after being opened or adjusted.

The case also tends to retain fingerprints very easily.

The Asus VivoBook remains very attractive. © Digital

The VivoBook keyboard is not backlit. The plastic of the keys is slightly grainy and looks identical to that of the display bezel and lower chassis shell. The numeric keypad is present, but limited to 3 columns of keys; little fancy on the part of Asus, the Enter key is circled in fluorescent yellow, surely a rallying sign for VivoBook owners.

The typing is absolutely correct. We simply regret the somewhat short stroke and the lack of rigidity of the keyboard, with a slight pumping effect.

The touchpad has a large gliding surface. The latter is fluid and the different gestures with 2, 3 and 4 fingers are well taken into account. Drag and drop is easy to do.

The connection has the merit of being provided. It mixes old and new: on the right, two USB 2.0 ports; on the left, a USB3.2 Gen1 port, a USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C port bypassing DisplayPort or Power Delivery, an HDMI 1.4 port and a microSD port.

Wireless connectivity is on the other hand in tune with the times with an Intel AX200 chip supporting Wi-Fi 6 (2400 Mb / s) and Bluetooth 5.2. The 720p webcam has the merit of being present. Its quality, however, is particularly poor.

Even with good exposure, the webcam gives a good glimpse of the pixels. © Digital

The cooling of the Asus VivoBook is provided by a single fan blowing hot air under the screen on the left.

The Asus VivoBook 15 does not get very hot. © Digital

The temperatures recorded do not exceed 49 ° C at the air outlet. The keyboard is relatively spared, with a maximum of 42 ° C after 15 min of video encoding. The heat radiates mainly on the right side of the keyboard, which corresponds to the location of the processor on the motherboard.

Noise pollution is also controlled (36.7 dB recorded during this encoding). The breath is audible in a very calm environment, but goes unnoticed in open space. Disassembly requires removing 10 screws then unclipping the hull. Avoid leaning on the USB ports or the HDMI port, as this may damage them. The easiest way is to slide an opening pick at the front corners of the case and gently bring it towards the hinge.

Too bad having a 2.5 “slot without connectors or screws. © Digital

