Attempted knife attack in Jerusalem, assailant killed by Israeli police

First seriously injured, he succumbed to his injuries in Hadassah Hospital in the capital.

A Palestinian assailant injured Friday (September 10) by Israeli police in an attempted knife attack in the Old City of Jerusalem has died, said Israeli police and the hospital he was transferred to.

In a statement, police said they opened fire on a resident of East Jerusalem, a Palestinian part of the city, who attempted to stab police. The attack took place near the Lions Gate, one of the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem, the eastern and Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel. Seriously injured, the assailant was transported to Hadassah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the establishment. According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, it is Hazem al-Joulani, a doctor from Jerusalem. An Israeli policeman was slightly injured by shrapnel during the attempted attack, police reported, without giving further details.





Israel and the occupied West Bank have been the scene from October 2015, and for several months, of anti-Israel attacks, most often carried out with knives by isolated young Palestinians, sometimes also with car-rams and, in a to a lesser extent, to the firearm. The “attempted attackComes as Israeli forces, reinforced in and around the Palestinian Territories, continue their hunt for six fugitives who escaped from prison Monday in northern Israel.

On Friday, new rallies in several West Bank towns and the Gaza Strip were held in support of Palestinian prisoners, as armed groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad called for “a day of anger“.

