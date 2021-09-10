Aude affected by floods after torrential rains

Maxence GEVIN –
We thought the worst was avoided. While a major stormy episode was expected on the Aude on Wednesday, it is this Thursday that the department is facing torrential rains. According to Guillaume Woznica, weather journalist at LCI, the storm “stationary west of Limoux brought 100 to 150 mm of rain in the space of 2 hours, generating runoff”. “Some low point flooding and mudslides” have also been reported. According to France 3, several tributaries of the Aude, such as the Albane and Real streams have emerged from their beds.
Several flooded roads are difficult to pass, says the prefect of Aude. These include the RD 623 in Lauraguel, the RD 309 in Routier, the RD 19 in Brugairoles and the RD 702 between Routier and Alaigne. The authorities recommend “not to take these submerged roads”. In addition, pumping operations took place “in the cellars and basements of around twenty dwellings”. “Three people were also extracted from their vehicles and taken to safety. Vehicles empty of any occupant were taken away and also found. There are no casualties “, specified the prefecture.
