More

    Audiences: Audrey Fleurot dominates on TF1, weak return for Faustine Bollaert on F3, TMC to the million

    News


    Thursday, for the second consecutive week, Audrey Fleurot dominated the audiences of the evening in prime time with the continuation of the French mini-series “Mensonges”. Two new episodes of this adaptation of the Anglo-American series “Liar” convinced until 11:05 pm an average of 5.36 million people, for an audience share of 27.5% of 4+ and 27 , 7% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. Last week, the arrival on the air of “Lies” had interested 5.56 million viewers (27.3% of 4+ and 28.2% of FRDA-50).

    Read also

    Audiences: What score for the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo?

    Hearings

    Audiences: What score for the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo?

    Audiences access 8 p.m.:

    Hearings

    Audiences access 8pm: “Don’t touch my post” in good shape, “Daily” in decline, …

    Audiences access 7 p.m.: & quot; DNA & quot; small leader, Cyril Lignac under the million,

    Hearings


    Audiences access 19h: “DNA” small leader, Cyril Lignac under the million, “La …

    On M6, the sequel to the American series “9-1-1” is second with Angela Bassett. The two unreleased tracks worn by Angela Bassett mobilized 2.14 million followers and 10.4% of the public. On the female sales target, the market share is 18.3%. Last Thursday, “9-1-1” had been able to count on 2.42 million serial fans (11.5% of the public and 20.9% of FRDA-50).

    “Special Envoy” progresses over a week

    On France 2, “Special Envoy”, magazine embodied by Elise Lucet attracted 1.86 million information enthusiasts. The market share is 9.3% until 11 p.m. (8.1% on the FRDA-50). By way of comparison, the re-entry of “Special Envoy” was attended by 1.66 million French people seven days ago (8.0% of 4+ and 7.7% of FRDA-50).

    With the return of “The Secret Box”, entertainment presented by Faustine Bollaert and broadcast for the first time on a Thursday, France 3 has mobilized 1.62 million lovers of good feelings, a market share of 8.6% (5.8% on the FRDA-50). When it was last broadcast on May 7, 2021, the program produced by Capa and 13.34 had been watched by 2.06 million people (9.2% of 4+).

    As for the other channels, on TMC, the American film “Hunter Killer” has thrilled 1.12 million moviegoers (6.0% of 4+ / 3.5% of FRDA-50).


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWith the destruction of the World Trade Center, nearly a million archaeological pieces have disappeared
    Next articleFrance: the “ascension” of growth!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC