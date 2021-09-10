back to Ground Zero, “come back to life” twenty years after the tragedy

Saturday September 11, 2021, United States and its president will gather at “Ground Zero”, an emblematic and damaged site of the two towers of the World Trade Center, which disappeared in the attack carried out twenty years ago by Al-Qaeda terrorists and causing nearly 3,000 deaths. Today, the chaos, dust and rubble are no longer there: over $ 25 billion has been invested and skyscrapers have sprouted like mushrooms around the memorial and museum.

The neighborhood lives and vibrates, sometimes to the rhythm of the jackhammers, with a few projects to be completed. On the ashes of the Twin Towers, thehe One World Trade Center has risen and tickled the New York skies since 2014, with its 541 meters. Next to it, four buildings almost as imposing complete the skyline. Closer to the ground, a cultural center will also soon see the light of day in addition to the new station.





9/11 Memorial in New York (BENJAMIN ILLY / RADIO FRANCE)

All of this gives body to this district, but the heart is the memorial. Water flows from the monumental fountains and pours into two gaping holes, the imprint left by the Twin Towers. On the parapets, 3,000 names are engraved in bronze. Those of the victims.

Girard Owens, a 68-year-old former New York firefighter, was present that day in the basement of the North Tower. He is one of the last firefighters to evacuate just before the collapse and after helping a group of people escape. “People were screaming, it was terrible. Everywhere there were bodies, people were jumping into the void, maybe 300 meters high. It was absolutely horrible but we had to go into the tower and help them. people to go out. “





In front of the 9/11 Memorial, Girard Owens, 68, a former New York firefighter who survived the collapse of the North Tower where he helped evacuate. (BENJAMIN ILLY / RADIO FRANCE)

Shortly after the tragedy, very quickly, Girard Owens found himself retired. Then ill. “I had four cancers” he breathes. It shows a name on the memorial. “Today I am here to say goodbye to a friend of mine. A policeman. It was a hell of a hard time. I won’t be there for the birthday, there will be too many people, I prefer to come todayThe water flows, soothing. “Listen to it, it’s beautiful. I am at peace.”





“Ground Zero”, to say emptiness and desolation. Yet in 2001, shortly after the tragedy, there was a spark of life in the disfigured neighborhood. As a symbol of resilience. A bar where the police took their habits, where the workers who evacuated millions of tons of debris came to have a drink. The O’Hara’s. It was one of the few establishments still open in the area at the time.





O’Hara’s, on Cedar Street, in the Ground Zero neighborhood. (BENJAMIN ILLY / RADIO FRANCE)

And even today, it gives an extra soul to the brand new district of One World Trade Center. On the walls, large photos showing in particular the bar a few days after the tragedy, covered with dust and debris. “Everything exploded here, remembers Mike Kean, the owner of the bar. It was miserable, this place, after the attacks. We took six to eight months to reopen, it was April 1st. We weren’t dead, we wanted to come back to life. Everyone had lost a friend, their workplace, all those lives were turned upside down. So coming back to our bar, for lunch or after work, it gave them a feeling of normalcy. It was like coming home. “

Yet explains Mike Kean, “every year on the anniversary date, it’s the same uneasy feeling that tears your stomach apart, it’s pretty horrible“.





The O’Hara’s room. On the walls, badges and insignia of the firefighters, police officers and rescuers of 9/11. (BENJAMIN ILLY / RADIO FRANCE)

In the bar, thousands of fire brigade badges cover the walls. “It’s a very family bar, explains Gloria, who has her habits. I come here all the time, I work on the construction site directly opposite “. Each of these badges has a story. “Everyone hangs up their badge, everyone puts on a piece of themselves. Here they like the police, firefighters, rescuers, workers, all those people who built America“. For her, this bar is a bit like proof of life: “IThey are always there to serve us alcohol, a smile, good food … that’s life!“