Balance your post: Cyril Hanouna in tears after receiving a gift that belonged to Jean-Paul Belmondo (video)

Cyril Hanouna was very fond of Jean-Paul Belmondo. Monday, September 6, 2021, just after learning of his death, in Touche pas à mon poste, he was in tears. Thursday, September 9, he could once again not hide his emotion after receiving a touching gift that belonged to the actor.

Cyril Hanouna has a big heart and proves it regularly in his various shows. Monday, September 6, 2021, he was particularly moved in Do not touch My TV after learning of the disappearance of Jean-Paul Belmondo a few hours earlier. It must be said that the actor and the troublemaker of C8 knew each other well. Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Balance your post, the famous animator had the chance to receive a gift that belonged to Bébel. It was Jeff, a very close friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who also organized, in collaboration with his family, the national tribute that was paid to him at the Invalides, who gave him this gift. Guest in Balance your post, he wanted to recall how Jean-Paul Belmondo appreciated Cyril Hanouna and watched TPMP.

“I know how much you loved Jean-Paul and how much Jean-Paul appreciated you, as I told you, from time to time he watched TPMP. Jean-Paul made a film in 1975: L’Incorrigible. I allow myself to offer you a photo of the film, it is autographed by Jean-Paul, I offer it to you with a good heart“, he confided in handing the framed photo to Cyril Hanouna.”I am less incorrigible than Jean-Paul“, he let out tremolos in his voice.”But you’re the incorrigible of TV so that’s good“Jeff rebounded.

Jean-Paul Belmondo will be sorely missed by Cyril Hanouna

For his part, the host knows how much he will miss the comedian who died at 88. “I hope he will watch over me. I’ll miss him Friday night at boxing, there’s Tony Yoka fighting, and he was always there, he was at all the fights, all the meetings“, recalled Cyril Hanouna who was present at the national tribute which was paid to the Magnificent. His funeral will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021.

