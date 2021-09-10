Balance your post: taken by the emotion the actor Rachid Ferrache cracks on set

Guest on the set of the show Balance ton post Thursday, September 9, 2021 on C8, actor Rachid Ferrache burst into tears when discussing his special relationship with the late Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Emblematic figure of French cinema of the 60s and 70s, Jean-Paul Belmondo is dead at the age of 88 on Monday, September 6, 2021. News that upset many people, starting with his own lawyer, who had the heavy task of announcing the death of the actor. Afterwards, Jean-Paul Belmondo received a real shower of tributes from many celebrities, but also from anonymous on social networks. For their part, the television channels did not hesitate for a single second to upset their programs to also pay homage to the sacred monster of French cinema. Among the people most moved by the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, we can notably mention Rachid Ferrache, who burst into tears Thursday, September 9, 2021 on C8.

Guest of the show Balance your post, which was largely devoted to the disappearance of the actor, the one who shot alongside him in the cult film Ace of aces, when he was still a child at the time, was questioned by Eric Naulleau about the very special relationship that he had with Jean-Paul Belmondo. Quickly taken by emotion, Rachid Ferrache fell in love live. Impossible for him to say anything as the sadness he felt when remembering the memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo was immense. A strong image that perfectly illustrates the privileged relationship he had with Jean-Paul Belmondo before his death. “See you as soon as we can. After the film, he called me, took me to lunch, invited me to his shoots and did ship a whole truckload of toys for me and all my family at Christmas“, Rachid Ferrache had indicated during an interview with Star TV in 2019.

Alain Delon on Jean-Paul Belmondo: “He’s a friend I’m losing. I’m upset”

Besides Rachid Ferrache, Alain Delon was also very affected by the death of the one who was his longtime friend. “He’s a friend I’m losing. He’s a colleague, we’ve known each other for 60 years, worked together and been so close to each other. I am upset“Said the other sacred monster of French cinema at the microphone of Europe 1 Monday, September 6, 2021.”We made French cinema both, him and me, we are two icons of French cinema, we can’t talk about one without talking about the other. He has 60 years of career, 60 years that he impregnated, that he touched the world, that he sensitized the crowds with exceptional comic strength and an irreplaceable physique. There was Belmondo, there was Gabin, there was Ventura, there aren’t many others“, added the actor, who did not attend the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Paris.

