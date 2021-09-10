Bayonetta 3: “Everything is fine”, according to Hideki Kamiya, but it is not that easy for PlatinumGames

Since its announcement at the Game Awards in December 2017, the time seems long for those who are impatiently awaiting the continuation of the adventures of the famous witch. So much so that the bubbling of fans is proving difficult to manage for the PlatinumGames teams who have to face, in their communication, a weighty obstacle: Nintendo.

Every now and then we hear about Bayonetta 3, being developed exclusively for Switch, but rarely as we would like.. Each time, it is only vague details given by Hideki Kamiya, or, as recently, annoyed and scathing remarks on his part due to the exponential impatience of the fans.

The situation is also funny since last year, in August 2020, Hideki Kamiya made almost the same remarks by affirming that all was going well in the development of the game. A recurring element of language that does not really allow us to have a vague idea of ​​the state in which the project is at the moment.

Today, it is through our colleagues from VGC that we learn small details around the project between, of course, some elements of dear Kamiya’s language. According to him, ” there is no need to worry. Don’t worry just yet. Everything is fine “, The teams are also very impatient to reveal more but something is stuck. The reason ? Nintendo.

If you remember the last time I said that even though everyone is asking for Bayonetta 3, maybe you should tell everyone to forget about it for a while. I kind of have to stick with that position for now because at the end of the day it’s not up to us to decide what to say and when to say it.

There is no need to worry. Don’t worry just yet. Everything is fine. As much as everyone is clamoring to see it, we’re really, really impatient to release it too. Everyone who works on the project is of course very proud of what we do and wants everyone to see what it is. (…) We are waiting for the day when we can show it. We want everyone to cheer us on on the home stretch. We also want to show it! – Hideki Kamiya, director of the first part

Lately, it has been Nintendo itself that has been asking us to ” stay tuned »Without giving us more information and sending the ball back to PlatinumGames by announcing that they liked ” show things when they’re ready to show, and sure enough, we like to show things when the developer is ready to show them “.

