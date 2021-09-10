More

    beating OM had become “a routine” according to Kylian Mbappé

    Marseille had been patient. A long time. Since 2011, more exactly. Just a year ago, the Marseille club finally won against its historic rival, Paris Saint-Germain. A short but precious victory (1-0) at the Parc des Princes, during an extremely tense meeting, marked in particular by five expulsions. An end of series for the club of the capital, on which returned Kylian Mbappé in the documentary “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 years of legend”, produced and broadcast from this Friday by Amazon Prime.

    As reported by The Parisian, the 2018 world champion confides that facing OM had then “become a routine. Like: they come and we beat them. This rivalry has taken a boost and that’s good,” adds the 22 striker. years old, absent during this famous electric meeting at the Park. On the return, Paris had then taken its revenge at the Vélodrome (2-0) but also during the Champions Trophy disputed in January. “Clearly, we see that for Paris, winning a match against OM, like winning the Champions Trophy in Lens, is not something normal, believes Ander Herrera for his part. It’s different from the rest . To have beaten Barcelona last year was fantastic. But to beat Marseille, it is above. ” This season, the first Classic will take place on October 24 in Marseille. Regarding the documentary, it is divided into three episodes of 50 minutes. It reveals some behind the scenes of last season, as well as several testimonials from former and current players. The trailer below:


