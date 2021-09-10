before Reims, Génésio announces bad news

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

Bruno Génésio risks having to play the handyman. While Loïc Badé is suspended against Reims this Sunday, the Rennes coach will also compose without Jérémy Doku for at least 2 weeks. “The follow-up MRI did not provide sufficient information to reduce the delay. He will be away for a while. We will review the point in ten days, said Bruno Genesio. He won’t play again for the next two weeks, maybe a little longer. This is not good news, neither for him nor for us. ”

In addition, the international truce also caused damage. Alfred Gomis will be absent this weekend but potentially against Tottenham as well. “Alfred is away for Sunday, and maybe Thursday, for health reasons. He returns from a country classified orange, and given that he did not have the fully validated health pass, he is forced to observe seven days of isolation. “. To compensate for his absence will be Romain Salin who will keep the Red and Black cages this Sunday, Dogan Alemdar also being unavailable. “Dogan is blocked for the moment in Turkey, since he contracted the virus despite the vaccination,” explained the Red and Black coach. He must remain in quarantine for 14 days. “. While Kamaldeen Sulemana should be able to return from quarantine in time for Sunday, he will not be trained if he appears in the squad. Birger Meling is uncertain because he has been embarrassed since his return from selection by adductor pain





(Remarks by Bruno Génésio at a press conference this Friday reported by Ouest France).