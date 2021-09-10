Benjamin Mendy accused of rape: his relatives tell his unbridled life and their theory on the case

Since August 27, 2021, Benjamin Mendy has been sleeping in prison. Accused of rape, he was remanded in custody. A descent into hell told by his relatives in Le Parisien, Friday September 10, 2021.

He is now far from the football fields and the comforts of his home in the English countryside. For good reason, since August 27, 2021, Benjamin Mendy is in pre-trial detention. This is the decision taken by the Chester court ashe is suspected of having committed a sexual assault last January and four rapes : three on the same young woman last October, a fourth on a 17-year-old girl in August. The reigning world football champion has experienced an incredible descent into hell in just a few months. In any case, this is what his relatives assure in the columns of the Parisian, Friday September 10, 2021. That same day, the former player of the France team will appear in court in Chester to be set on the date of his future trial. At best, he could be released under tightly regulated judicial control.

Coming from a poor family, Benjamin Mendy immediately spent his money as soon as he broke into the world of football. According to those close to him, buying clothes or luxury cars was his way of standing out. If he enjoys life, he continues to perform well on the pitch. “Benjamin’s main problem is that no one around him has been able to get him back on the right track.“, thus confided Brice Samba, the father of the well-known goalkeeper who bears the same name. Nevertheless, the charges against him are far too serious for him.”It does not match at all with the image I have of him“, he explained again. The same goes for his daughter-in-law, who believes that even if he liked to please girls, he was not a predator.

Benjamin Mendy’s relatives evoke a woman’s revenge

According to other relatives, it is the thesis of revenge that is advanced. Benjamin Mendy would have promised a married life to a young woman and would not have kept his promise. She would thus have decided to take revenge with such accusations. To make his voice heard better, he decided to change lawyers by choosing a woman. For his part, Benjamin Mendy is presumed innocent.

