Benjamin Mendy remains in detention, trial on January 24

Accused of rape and sexual assault and remanded in custody on August 27, French Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remains in prison until further notice. A new preliminary hearing will take place on November 15 and his trial is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2022.

Benjamin Mendy remains in prison. Accused of having committed four rapes and one sexual assault between October 2020 and August 2021, and remanded in custody in a prison in Altcourse – north of Liverpool – on August 27, the French defender (27) from Manchester City on Friday saw the Chester court confirm his continued detention during a preliminary hearing, according to the Manchester Evening News.





During this hearing, which was not intended to judge the facts, the court set the date of its future trial, which will take place from January 24, 2022, over a period of two or three weeks. Until then, a new hearing will be held on November 15, a priori to determine whether the 2018 world champion wishes to plead guilty or not.

Same treatment for the second accused

Arrested and heard by the police in November 2020, and again at the beginning of the year 2021, the former OM player had at that time been released on parole, but had not fulfilled his obligations by organizing at least a new party at home, which angered English justice. On September 1, the latter had moreover refused the release request on bail carried out by the player’s lawyers.

Last week, a second 40-year-old man named Louis Saha Matturie, was also charged in connection with this investigation. He too was kept in detention.