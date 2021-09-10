Bernier orders the indictment of Claire and Myriam (Summary and spoilers of episode 732)

“Un Si Grand Soleil” in advance with the detailed summary of episode 732 of September 15, 2021 – In your daily series, Serge Levars covers Camille and Kira and Bernier orders the indictment of Claire and Myriam.

“Un Si Grand Soleil” Ahead: Summary and Spoilers for Episode 732

Serge Levars has proof that Camille and Kira stole the documents from him. But the lawyer covers the two teenagers in front of Me Strassen and the private detective. A bit nervous, he claims to have never seen them. Serge then claims to have once found teenagers splashing about in his swimming pool and he hypothesizes that the two young girls may have had the same idea. Levars then tries to dissuade Me Strassen from wanting to find them and he asks the detective to recheck the video to find something more plausible. Serge claims to have a meeting with a client to cut the interview short and then goes to Laetitia’s place. Serge explains to Camille that he has proof that they stole it and he insists with Camille to recover these documents. Levars warns the teenager against his client who is desperate to get them back. He promises her that she and Kira will have no problem if they give them back to him. Their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of Manu who has come to pick up his daughter. Serge asks Camille not to say anything to his father. The teenager later contacts Kira to let her know that Levars has proof that they stole him. But Kira has no confidence in Levars and she refuses to return the documents for fear of returning to a detention center.

The next day, Serge calls Laetitia. To keep her away from this whole thing, he claims that he won’t be very available in the next few days because of a very big file. Laetitia is understanding. She knows what it’s like to have your head underwater because of work, but she wonders if Serge is not hiding something from her. She has noticed that he has been very tense these past few days and she wonders if it is not because of their relationship. Serge tells Laetitia that he loves her and that he is in a hurry; that they meet again.

To identify the two teenagers, the private detective has no other choice but to hide in front of the high schools of Montpellier. To encourage him to find them quickly, Master Strassen gives him a bonus. Besides, the lawyer has the feeling that Levars knows the two teenage girls. He asks the private investigator to call him first if he identifies them.





Enzo helps Florent move into his new premises. Barely arrived, Florent is entrusted with a first affair with Johanna. Ms Priva runs a company that makes ovens for industrial baking and today she is accused of unfair competition. The business manager has created a range of innovative ovens with the help of an engineer who a few months ago developed a new cooking technique for a competitor. She explains to the two lawyers that they have used the same cooking principle while improving the process. Then, she gives them a “ton” of documentation leaving the two lawyers perplexed. And while they are studying tedious plans, Florent learns that he is assigned to a burglary and willingly leaves Johanna getting around on her own.

The investigation into the theft of the Porsche continues. The mechanic has a solid alibi. The night of the burglary, he sprained himself and went to the emergency room. As for Sara Rosso, the salesperson, she lives alone and claims not to have moved from home. But the young woman was nervous during her testimony. Elise suspects her of having stolen the vintage car herself or of having passed information on to accomplices. Manu asks Judge Alphand for a search warrant. The police discovered at the commercial a false passport of the Republic of Nauru with the photo of Sara, but not with her name. Sara claims to have bought it on the Darknet at the time of the first lockdown. She wanted to leave France to be able to breathe, but she did not have the courage to do so. Unconvinced by his explanations, Manu places Sara in police custody. Office clerk, Florent studies the file before talking to his client. Sara maintains her version. She claims not to have participated in the robbery. She tells Florent that she has been passionate about vintage cars from a very young age. She would like to open her garage later, but reputation is very important in this profession. And now that she looks like a thief, she sees her dream fading away.

Alex Lévy overhears the end of a telephone conversation between the prosecutor and Yann. Worried about his cousin, Alex questions his colleague who tells him that Bernier is ordering the indictment of Myriam and Claire. Alex gets angry. The indictment was ordered following the article against the “Pink Flamingo” and is not based on any evidence. Even if he should not talk to her about it, Alex then announces to Myriam that she will be indicted with Claire. Miriam didn’t think this story was going to take on such proportions. Alex advises his cousin to give up this inheritance. For Myriam, that would amount to agreeing with Céline by pretending if Claire had something to be ashamed of and she refutes this idea. Moreover, she is convinced that she and Claire do not risk much by going to trial. Alex insists and explains to his cousin that she will however live for two years under the influence of legal proceedings. And for Lieutenant Lévy, if Myriam wants to prevent Claire from having problems, there is only one solution: to give up the inheritance.

