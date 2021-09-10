between demons and apocalypse, the two free games of the week are great nuggets

The weeks go by and the Epic Games Store continue to offer games to its users. A laudable but costly initiative for the American giant, which nonetheless retains the loyalty of its followers or simple interested parties. And this week, here they are two beautiful nuggets that are highlighted.

two free games for a few days

Until September 16, 5 p.m., anyone with an Epic Games Store account can add two new games to their library. Very different titles that will send you to a feudal Japan beset by demons on one side, and a base built to survive the apocalypse on the other. Connoisseurs will have guessed it but the free games of the week are Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered. Two great, well-acclaimed games available for a limited time.

nioh: the complete edition

Released in 2017, Nioh is here in a complete edition, in which we obviously find the base game, accompanied by three expansions: Dragon of the North, Rebel Honor and End of the bloodbath. The opportunity for players who have not yet been able to discover this world imagined by Team NINJA to leap into this universe filled with yokais, bizarre creatures and bloodthirsty warriors. But beware, you risk dying often, the game putting your skill to the test by confronting ever more dangerous enemies. In addition, bosses will come to measure your talent by offering you tough challenges. A complete and free edition that is offered to any owner of an Epic Games Store account.





Nioh: The Complete Edition is available until September 16, 5 p.m., right here.

sheltered

In Sheltered, you will be put at the head of a family of survivors of a post-apocalyptic disaster. It’s up to you to manage this little world like a 60 Seconds! where you will have to recover a maximum of resources in the allotted time. Once done, you will need to protect your family from environmental dangers, whether they lurk or knock on your door. Arrange your bunker to make it as livable as possible, your loved ones may spend the rest of their lives there. Corn Sheltered, it is also RPG notions with statistics that adapt thanks to an evolving system linked to experiences and traumas. Thus, the strengths and weaknesses of family members adapt according to the choices made throughout survival.

Sheltered is available until September 16, 5 p.m., right here.