beware of the scam making you believe that your subscription has expired

Many French internet users have received an e-mail informing them that their subscription has supposedly expired. Users are invited to regularize their situation by entering their bank details

Caution. A new scam has been raging for a few days, usurping the identity of the Netflix platform.

Indeed, as reported by the specialized site Phonandroid, many French Internet users have received an e-mail informing them that their subscription was supposedly expired. Users are then invited to regularize their situation by entering their bank details. The risk is obviously to have this information stolen.





If the graphics are almost identical to the Netflix platform, our colleagues from Phonandroid indicate that a few signs can alert: for example, there is a spelling error and some punctuation problems in the body of the email. Also, the message comes from “The NFX Team” and the end of the message is in English. Finally, the expiration date is written in American format and the site address is not secure.

As a reminder, to avoid mishaps, you are strongly advised to never communicate your bank details in case of doubt. The best is, in this case, to connect directly to your Netflix account to verify your subscription. Sites listing current scams exist and can be useful.