beware of this new scam that can drain your bank account

Lovers of streaming movies and series, watch out for your Netflix accounts. For a few days now, a new email scam has been spotted. The hackers are trying to recover your access codes and your bank details. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will explain everything to you on the subject. Are you ready ? Well, here we go.

Netflix, watch out for this new scam

As we told you in a previous article, phishing is more and more present in our life. Indeed, this technique, which is used by crooks to obtain personal information, is on the rise. This time, the Objeko editors will tell you about the new scam that concerns Netflix. It must be said that the platform is one of the brands most imitated by scammers since 2020. And to say the least, this campaign is particularly well carried out. So how does it work? Well, we’ll tell you.

First of all, you will receive an email appearing to come from your favorite SVOD (Video on Demand Service) service, telling you that your subscription has expired. Obviously, this is wrong. The goal here is for you to enter all of your bank details on the fake website. The message is concise and made true. On top of that, he is signed from “the NFX team”. However, regulars will be able to detect some flaws. This is what we will see in the rest of our article.





How to spot the scam?

A few days ago, we told you about the parcel delivery scam where victims have to pay sums to “unlock the delivery”. Well, as with this scam, there are clues that it is fraudulent. First of all, when you read the mail more closely, you may realize that there are French mistakes. And in an official document, it is very rare to see that. Moreover, we are sure, the American giant would never have let such language errors pass in an official e-mail.

Then, the end of the email is written in English and the date is written in the American model (month / day / year). What to put the chip in the ear. In addition, the site in question is characterized as “insecure” by several browsers. And of course, the real Netflix site is never characterized like this. In the editorial staff of Objeko, we therefore advise you to always check the site when you are not sure. Better a few checks rather than having your bank account empty.

Some tips to avoid being fooled

To avoid falling into the trap, there are several tips. If we told you earlier about Netflix in particular, phishing isn’t just about that platform. So first of all, the Objeko editorial staff advises you to regularly change your passwords. Besides, it would also be preferable not to use the mdp mail through the different services that you use. Next, be aware that phishing emails are generally anonymous (your name does not appear). So if you can’t see your name, that’s not a good sign.

Finally, be aware that no organization, public like taxes or private like Netflix, will ask you for your personal information or your banking data by e-mail. If you have received a phishing email like this, you are simply invited to ignore it. If you have any doubts about the origin of the email, we also advise you to contact the organization in question as soon as possible.



