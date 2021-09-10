More

    Beyoncé in Corsica: this memorable birthday secretly organized by Jay-Z for his 40 years

    Beyoncé had a nice surprise for her birthday: Jay-Z organized a small party to celebrate his wife’s 40th birthday, in a superb palace in Corsica.

    A memorable birthday, a memorable evening. To celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th birthday, her husband Jay-Z organized a very nice surprise for her. In the greatest secrecy, the American rapper invited about thirty close friends and family members of his beautiful wife to Corsica, at the very chic estate of Murtoli during the weekend of September 4 and 5, 2021.

    The couple, who especially did not want to disturb the other people present on the spot, did not wish to have a noisy party. But this birthday party organized in order to breathe the forty candles of Queen B, at the height of his career, still saw beautiful scenes of euphoria. Beyonce, very happy to have discovered the treasures of Corsica, even left very expensive tips to the member of the staff of the Murtoli estate to thank them for all their little intentions throughout their stay.

    At 40, Beyoncé is at the top of her career

    Prior to that, with her birthday officially on September 4, the famous American singer’s friends at more than 200 million records sold and at 24 grammy (a record), held to pay him homage via a video which very moved Queen B. It is the magazine Harper’s Bazaar which diffused it.

    During the casting of this video, we were able to find Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Billie Ellish or even Ed Sheeran, to name a few, who expressed all the good they thought about Beyoncé. “You charted the course that all female artists take today, and you did it with such kindness and grace … To say that I admire you is an understatement – there is no word to say it “, said the interpreter of Shake it Off. “Happy Birthday to the queen “, for her part wrote Megan Thee Stallion … Suffice to say that Beyoncé will remember this passage for a long time in the fourth decade.

