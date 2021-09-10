Biden-Xi phone call arouses risk appetite



THE BIDEN-XI CALL WAKES UP THE APPETITE FOR RISK

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to rise and European stock markets advance at mid-session Friday, the announcement of a long telephone conversation between the US and Chinese presidents reassured the markets about the tensions between the world’s two largest economies .

Futures on major New York indices are signaling an open up 0.49% for the Dow Jones, 0.4% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 0.36% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.29% to 6,704.38 points at 11:45 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 takes 0.37% and in Frankfurt, the Dax is up 0.35%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 0.47%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.33% and the Stoxx 600 0.26%.

Joe Biden, the American president, and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, discussed in an interview lasting nearly an hour and a half, the first in seven months, of ways to avoid conflicts between their two countries, including on economic issues.

“The phone call between Presidents Biden and Xi has rekindled hopes for improved US-China relations,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at Oanda. “This is clearly a good thing, for trading as a whole, which has triggered a rally in equities in Asia.”

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended the day up 1.91% and the CSI 300 of mainland Chinese capitalizations rose 0.88%.

Over the week as a whole, the Stoxx 600 has so far shown a decline limited to 0.67% and the CAC 40 an increase of 0.21% which proves that the announcements of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Recent statements by officials of the US Federal Reserve have been generally well digested.

“From our point of view, the pace of change in monetary policies will be gradual enough not to derail the economic recovery or the rally in equities,” summarize UBS Global Wealth Management strategy managers in their note for the day.





As their attention now turns to the United States, where the Federal Reserve will meet its board on September 21 and 22, investors will monitor monthly US producer price figures at 12:30 GMT.

VALUES TO FOLLOW AT WALL STREET

VALUES IN EUROPE

Among the strongest sector growth in Europe, the commodities compartment (+ 1.22%) benefited from the rise in the prices of base metals, such as nickel (+ 0.45%) or copper (+1.38 %) and that of high technologies (+ 1.12%) of hopes for detente between Washington and Beijing.

In Paris, luxury stocks are once again in the leading group of the CAC 40: LVMH has won 1.94% after an increase in recommendation from HSBC, Hermès takes 1.55% and Kering 1.45%.

In Frankfurt, BioNTech is gaining 3.91% after statements by two of its executives to Spiegel about their intention to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

On the downside, Atos still yields 1.44% after the official announcement of its ouster from the CAC 40, which will be effective in a week. Its replacement in the index, Eurofins Scientific, is up 0.9%.

RATE

The yields on ten- and 30-year US government bonds have rebounded after the decline in recent days, linked in particular to large Treasury auctions: the ten-year took nearly three basis points to 1.3275%, as did the 30 years at 1.9269%.

Most European yields follow suit, starting with ten-year German, at -0.341%, but those on Greek bonds remain on the downside following the ECB’s announcements, with Athens being the main beneficiary of PEPP purchases.

CHANGES

A time trending upward at the start of the day, the dollar returned to equilibrium against the other major currencies. Information on the exchange between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping gave a boost to currencies deemed riskier, starting with the yuan, which rose to its highest level in a week.

The euro varies little against the greenback at 1.1829 and shows a drop of less than 0.5% over the week.

OIL

The rise in the price of a barrel has amplified over the hours, the minutes of the Biden-Xi interview adding to the latest signs of tension in the US market.

Brent gained 1.6% to 72.59 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.56% to 69.20 dollars.

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)