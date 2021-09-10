big blow for Ramos, the scathing response of Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

Lionel Messi (34) is doing much better. In the hard after being dried against Venezuela last week, the PSG striker brought Argentina to a convincing success against Bolivia last night in the qualifiers of the World Cup 2022 (3-0).

The former FC Barcelona cracker scored a hat-trick that allowed him to overtake the legendary Pelé as one of the top scorers in South America (he was 77 goals). Messi takes the opportunity to meet the last legendary record of Cristiano Ronaldo (36), recently became the greatest scorer in world selections.

In addition, PSG deplores a new relapse of Sergio Ramos. According to L’Equipe, the former Real Madrid captain is still suffering from a calf and joined the infirmary again this week. It is all the more annoying that the club of the capital had planned that the 35-year-old would apply to finally join the group at the end of this first international break of the season. This new setback inevitably gives rise to questions.

🔚¡Finaaaaaaal! MESSI hace HISTORIA SUPERANDO a PELÉ como máximo goleador de las selecciones sudamericanas (eran 77) with a HAT TRICK⭐️. 🇦🇷Argentina 3-0 Bolivia🇧🇴 # Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/rMFGx5tSVR

– ChiringuitoLatino (@chirilatino) September 10, 2021