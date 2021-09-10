Big fire at the Aubert & Duval factory in Pamiers, an acid bath caught fire

It is the largest private employer in Ariège, Aubert & Duval manufactures stamped forgings, stamped in special steels for aeronautics and the sector of energy.

Acid cloud

The largest factory of the group, in Pamiers, suffered this Friday, September 10, around 6:50 a.m., a major fire still in progress in a production building. According to our information, this would be a engine parts stripping line, an acid bath that caught fire.

Ariège firefighters have hired very large means. The students of the Notre-Dame establishment, located in the heart of the city, are confined. A safety perimeter of 800 meters around the factory has been established.

The population invited to stay at home

In a statement, the Prefecture of Ariège indicates that the fire spread quickly to the entire building. The staff were immediately evacuated. No injuries are to be deplored. “As a precautionary measure, the population is invited to stay at home, and to avoid any unnecessary movement so as not to hamper the action of the emergency services.”

Furthermore, access to the city of Pamiers is prohibited so as not to interfere with the emergency response.



