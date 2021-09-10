Bill Gates offers luxury Four Seasons hotels

The billionaire is spending $ 2.2 billion to take control of the channel.

Bill Gates takes his ease at Four Seasons. Already a 47.5% shareholder in the luxury hotel chain, the American billionaire is preparing to take control, for $ 2.2 billion paid in cash. Via his company Cascade Investment, responsible for making his fortune grow, the businessman will hold 71.25% of the capital of Four Seasons by January 2022, by buying half of the shares held by Saudi prince al- Walid Ben Talal . After the transaction, the latter will retain 23.75% of the capital, via the investment company Kingdom Holding Company (KHC). As for the founder, Isadore Sharp, he keeps the 5% of shares he currently holds.

The transaction values ​​Four Seasons $ 10 billion. Far more than the $ 3.8 billion the company was worth in 2007, when Bill Gates and al-Walid Ben Talal bought it at par.

After his divorce earlier this year, Bill Gates reviewed his portfolio of holdings and transferred the equivalent