Bill Gates offers luxury Four Seasons hotels

The billionaire is spending $ 2.2 billion to take control of the channel.
Bill Gates takes his ease at Four Seasons. Already a 47.5% shareholder in the luxury hotel chain, the American billionaire is preparing to take control, for $ 2.2 billion paid in cash. Via his company Cascade Investment, responsible for making his fortune grow, the businessman will hold 71.25% of the capital of Four Seasons by January 2022, by buying half of the shares held by Saudi prince al- Walid Ben Talal . After the transaction, the latter will retain 23.75% of the capital, via the investment company Kingdom Holding Company (KHC). As for the founder, Isadore Sharp, he keeps the 5% of shares he currently holds.
Read also The zero carbon goal according to Bill Gates
The transaction values Four Seasons $ 10 billion. Far more than the $ 3.8 billion the company was worth in 2007, when Bill Gates and al-Walid Ben Talal bought it at par.
After his divorce earlier this year, Bill Gates reviewed his portfolio of holdings and transferred the equivalent
This article is for subscribers only. You have 68% left to discover.
To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.
Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month
Already subscribed? Log in