Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador, it tumbles in stride

3:37 p.m., September 9, 2021, modified at 3:41 p.m., September 9, 2021

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced on Tuesday that his country is becoming the first to make bitcoin legal tender for any transaction. In the process, it tumbled.

El Salvador has been the first country in the world since Tuesday to make bitcoin legal tender alongside the US dollar, an initiative criticized by international financial organizations that began with a computer system crash and a sharp drop in the value of the currency. cryptocurrency, before a slight rebound. Bitcoin suffered its biggest losses on Tuesday since its plunge in May, wiping out $ 5,000 in minutes. The currency is today stabilized at 46,000 dollars (around 38,900 euros) after a high of 52,656 dollars (44,532 euros) before the announcement.

The government bought its first 400 coins on Tuesday, with a market value of $ 21 million. He also launched the “Chivo” (colloquially “Super”) e-wallet needed for day-to-day bitcoin transactions with his cell phone and offered $ 30 welcome when downloaded. But this wallet has had some bugs. “Chivo is not working, we have disconnected it while we increase the capacity of the servers”, wrote on Twitter Tuesday, the president of El Salvador.





Exchange rate volatility

For the head of state and his government, bitcoin will allow Salvadorians to save $ 400 million in bank charges when sending money by the diaspora, especially in the United States, which represents 22% of GDP. from the country.

Read also – Boursorama has crossed the threshold of 3 million customers

But according to recent polls, more than two-thirds of 6.5 million Salvadorans say they want to continue to use exclusively the US dollar, El Salvador’s legal tender for 20 years. Salvadorians, however, continue to over 80% plebiscite their 40-year-old president, who interacts a lot on social networks.

Economists, but also the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have expressed their skepticism. This measure will have “a negative impact” on the living conditions of Salvadorans due to the “high volatility of the exchange rate” of bitcoin, and will have an impact “on the prices of goods and services”, according to the researcher of the University of El Salvador, Oscar Cabrera, interviewed by AFP.

The Salvadoran parliament passed the law in June stating that the value of bitcoin “shall be established freely by the market” and requiring all businesses to “accept bitcoin as a means of payment”. However, the government leaves the possibility during a transaction with the Chivo electronic wallet to immediately convert the amount into its equivalent in dollars.