Blond Anosteké, brewed in Merville, crowned best beer in the world in its category

Since August 20, we were waiting for the verdict at the Flemish Country brewery.

That day, four gold medals had been won, that is to say as many qualifications for the title of best beer in the world. And it is ultimately the blonde Anosteké that wins, as before it, in 2016, the Anosteké Saison. It was in the category of beers for aging at the World Beer Awards, an English competition which rewards the flavor of beverages.

“Incredibly proud of the whole team”

A title of best beer in the world which delights Mathieu Lesenne, who created the brewery with Olivier Duthoit: ” I am incredibly proud of the entire brewery team. Every day, they give their best to brew and distribute quality beers. This award is theirs. Anosteké has become a beer rooted in our land, our region and our values. Thank you to our entire community for trusting us. “





In the harvest of medals for the month of August, the brewery of the Flemish country also collects two silver medals for the Bracine triple and the Anosteké season and two others, in bronze, awarded to the Bracine blonde and the Anosteké freestyle 8.