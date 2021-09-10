Blond Anosteké from the Flemish Country brewery crowned best beer in the world

At the 2021 World Beer Awards, the blonde Anosteké from the brewery of the Flemish Country, based in Merville (North), was named the best beer in the world in its category. The award, highly prized in the brewing world, is the pride of the new lager beer champion.

It was England that created the World Beer Award, but it was the North that came away with the medals. The blond Anosteké brewed in Merville by the Flemish Country brewery was crowned best beer in the world in the Blond beer category. This label designates a type of fermentation developed in the north of France, which gives beers more concentrated in alcohol, and more rustic. In 2016, the Flemish Country brewery had already won this world award in a sub-category, thanks to its Blaringhem site and their Anosteké Saison.

On the spot, since the announcement of the victory, “it’s crazy ! according to Adrien Erb, in charge of marketing. It is an immense pride, it is not at all harmless. It’s the beer we sell the most, the one that made our success, and winning this medal with it, it’s as if we had won the World Cup! We all have the mega banana, it rewards our work and it’s happiness, especially after a year of hardship. “





The brewery of the Flemish Country also succeeds in imposing its Anosteké IPA as winner of the subcategory American Style. But it is not the only brewery in the North to have distinguished its beers. The Blond Vieux-Lille from Brasserie des Sources in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux won a similar subcategory, that of Belgian Triple beers. The organic Jeanlain Blonde, brewed in the town of the same name by the Duyck brewery, wins the subcategory of beers for aging, a type of fermentation developed in the North. The Brasserie de l’Escaut, based in Vendhuile, in the Aisne, has distinguished its blonde Vandale in the labeled subcategory “English style pale ale”.