BMW CE 04: the electric maxi-scooter live from Munich

BMW’s new electric maxi-scooter, the CE 04 made one of its first public appearances at the Munich Motor Show. The opportunity for a first tour of the owner.

Open to all types of mobility, the IAA Munich show was an opportunity for BMW to present its latest innovations. In addition to the new BMW i Amby range, the CE 04 electric maxi-scooter was in the spotlight on the German manufacturer’s stand.

Unique design

Successor of the C-Evolution, the BMW CE 04 contrasts radically with the other models of the brand. Inspired by the eponymous concept revealed in November 2020, the new model of the German group is distinguished by its very original lines and its huge saddle. Both long and flat, it offers plenty of legroom but is relatively firm. If the integration of a top-case may be tricky, BMW has thought of everything while integrating a small hatch. Placed on the side, it can accommodate a helmet.

The instrumentation consists of a large digital screen. As always with BMW, the ergonomics are impeccable and allow easy access to the various menus.





With or without a license

On the technical side, no revolution. Like its predecessor, the new electric scooter from BMW offers two levels of power. While the first will be able to climb up to 42 horsepower and will require a motorcycle license, the second will wedge just below. Bridged to 31 horses to place itself in the 125 cc licenses, it should offer much more fishing than a traditional 125.

Sized for urban use, the battery offers only 8.9 kWh of capacity. The theoretical autonomy, which we hope to verify very soon during a test, is announced at 130 km.

Recharging can be done in 4 hours on a conventional outlet. With an option billed at € 1,240, it will be possible to have a more powerful on-board charger. Offering up to 6.9 kW, it will limit the charging time to 1h40. However, it will be necessary to use a wall-box or a public terminal delivering the corresponding power to benefit from it.

BMW CE 04 L3e-A1 BMW CE 04 Nominal power 11 kW / 15 hp 15 kW / 20 hp Peak power 23 kW / 31 hp 31 kW / 42 hp Couple 62 Nm 62 Nm Top speed 120 km / h 120 km / h 0 – 50 km / h 2.7 s 2.6 s 0 – 100 km / h 9.9 s 9.1 s

From 12 150 €

Less expensive than its predecessor, the BMW CE 04 is announced from € 12,150 excluding ecological bonus. BMW also offers its electric scooter in LLD at a starting price of 180 € / month over 36 months and 20,000 km without contribution and maintenance included.

In France, the first deliveries of CE 04 will take place in early 2022.