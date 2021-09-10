More

    Bordeaux coach denounces his management!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

    Patrice Lair could not digest the game lost on penalties against Wolfsburg. More than the elimination in the Champions League play-off, it was the location of the match that displeased the Girondins coach. Indeed, this meeting “at home” was not disputed in Bordeaux, but in Libourne, at the Jean-Antoine Moueix stadium.

    Enough to enrage Patrice Lair, in comments reported by ARLFM: “How many spectators were there tonight?” 2,500? It’s not terrible, I’m used to 23,000 in Paris, 30,000 in Lyon. It may be a lot in demand, but where I am disappointed is that we haven’t played in Bordeaux, that we don’t have a stadium ”.

    The coach however wished to congratulate the public present on the spot: “even if the public was extraordinary, I say what I think. I had problems in the clubs where I went because I said what I think, but that will not prevent me from continuing to do so in Bordeaux ”. A clear message for its leaders.

    to summarize

    The Girondins de Bordeaux lost on penalties in the jump-off to reach the group stage of the Champions League against Wolfsburg. Author of a superb match, the club coach however regretted that this meeting was not played in Bordeaux, but in Libourne.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLidl’s 5 tips for making the right choice
    Next articleRoomba J7 +: a promising navigation system for the new iRobot vacuum cleaner

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC