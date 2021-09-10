Bordeaux coach denounces his management!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

Patrice Lair could not digest the game lost on penalties against Wolfsburg. More than the elimination in the Champions League play-off, it was the location of the match that displeased the Girondins coach. Indeed, this meeting “at home” was not disputed in Bordeaux, but in Libourne, at the Jean-Antoine Moueix stadium.

Enough to enrage Patrice Lair, in comments reported by ARLFM: “How many spectators were there tonight?” 2,500? It’s not terrible, I’m used to 23,000 in Paris, 30,000 in Lyon. It may be a lot in demand, but where I am disappointed is that we haven’t played in Bordeaux, that we don’t have a stadium ”.

⚽️ Patrice Lair: “2,500 people tonight… it’s not terrible. I’m used to having 23,000 in Paris, 30,000 in Lyon. ” #girondins the coach of @FCGBWomen is also disappointed not to have played on Bordeaux this meeting of @UWCL #FCGB #Girondins ⤵️ #arlfm pic.twitter.com/zgHig1hsWc

– Dorian Malvesin (@MalvesinDorian) September 9, 2021

The coach however wished to congratulate the public present on the spot: “even if the public was extraordinary, I say what I think. I had problems in the clubs where I went because I said what I think, but that will not prevent me from continuing to do so in Bordeaux ”. A clear message for its leaders.