Brazil continues its clear course against Peru / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / Brazil-Peru (2-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Éverton Ribeiro (14e) and Neymar (40e) for the Seleção

The Brazilian roller coaster.

Thanks to a victory without trembling against Peru (2-0), this Thursday at the Arena Pernambuco, Brazil returned to football and chained an eighth success in as many games played in the playoffs of the South America zone for the World Cup 2022. Without being particularly dominating (12 shots to 10 for Peru, but 4 on target to 1 for the Seleção), Tite’s men nevertheless had the idea to quickly take shelter in this rematch of the Copa América semi-final, won two months earlier by the Auriverde. Less than three minutes after a first alert from Gerson, Éverton Ribeiro is at the conclusion of a big job by Neymar to deceive Gallese, the porter of the Blanquirrojos (1-0, 14e), despite the protests of the latter who claimed a fault from the Parisian player at the start of the action. In vain.



9 – Brazil have won their last nine games in the South American WCQ. It’s the joint-longest winning run in the history of the tournament, alongside Brazil themselves between September 2016 and August 2017. Overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/jqyQzgSWmX

At the heart of a chopped match (29 faults in total) and tense (9 yellow cards), the number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain even scored – between 284 opposing cuts – the goal of the break with great success, the strike countered by ‘Éverton returning the ball to his feet just in front of the opposing goals (2-0, 42e). Well clinging to their advantage of two pawns and not really inspired offensively, Lucas Paquetá and his teammates will manage their lead until the final whistle by resisting a few Peruvian assaults and even come close to worsening the score at the end of the game. by Hulk, back in selection after five years of absence. Three more points in the bag for Brazil which prances more than ever at the top of these qualifiers with 24 units, six more than its runner-up, Argentina.

Flushing out the playoffs is good, but performing in the final phase would be better.

Brazil (4-4-2): Weverton – Danilo (Cunha, 63e), Verissimo, Militão, Sandro – Éverton Ribeiro (Alves, 63e), Gerson (Edenilson, 84e), Casemiro (Guimarães, 78e), Paquetá – Gabriel (Hulk, 84e), Neymar. Coach: Titus.

Peru (4-2-3-1): Gallese – Advíncula, Santamaría (Ramos, 46e), Callens, López – Tapia (Cartagena, 59e), Yotún (Costa, 60e) – Carrillo, Cueva (Flores, 46e), Gonzáles – Lapadula (Ruidíaz, 73e). Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

FG