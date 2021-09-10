C to you: the huge blunder of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine who spoils the end of the film The Origin of the World

Coming to promote his first film as a director Thursday, September 9, 2021 in C à vous, Laurent Lafitte had the bad surprise to see Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine spoil the end of the feature film live on France 5.

Resident of the Comédie-Française, Laurent Lafitte has become an essential headliner of French cinema in recent years. Outstanding actor, the latter has just tried himself, like many other actors before him, to the profession of director. Indeed, Laurent Lafitte directed his first film, baptized The origin of the world, which will be released in theaters on Wednesday September 15, 2021. Also an actor, he shares the poster of this feature film with Karin Viard, Vincent Macaigne and Hélène Vincent. Passing through the show C to you Thursday, September 9, 2021 on France 5, Laurent Lafitte was unlucky to come across a bit too talkative Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.

“What’s funny about your movie isn’t the nudity per se. There is a scene where you and Vincent, Karin Viard are totally naked…“, underlined the host of C to you, before being quickly cut off by Hélène Vincent.”Let’s save this for dessert“, launched the actress, before Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine replied:”I say no more“.”You make your mother believe – I say this very quickly – that it is a Neighbors Day“, however added the presenter a few minutes later, to which Laurent Lafitte replied:”It’s a lot !“.”Ah I said too much“, was surprised Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, before the actor and director insisted:”You say a lot there“.”We will censor you!“, Hélène Vincent immediately outbid.

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine: “Good bah, sorry … What am I doing? I’m fired?”

Emblematic columnist of C to you, Pierre Lescure, who is also the president of the Cannes film festival, sided with the actors in this affair. “We must keep the element of surprise“, he told Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.”Good bah, sorry … What am I doing? Am I fired?“, then asked the host, visibly a little embarrassed by this situation. However, this is not the first time that the presenter of C to you commits some blunders in his show.

