C8 ordered to pay more than 5 million euros to Thierry Ardisson

The 72-year-old host and producer had been suing his former employer for two years for a sudden break in economic dependence.

Two years ago, Thierry Ardisson slammed the door of C8 with a crash. “I don’t work on the cheap. From the start, “Les Terriens” costs 10 million per season and after weeks of negotiations, Vincent Bolloré himself suddenly offered me half. Obviously we can make programs with 5 million per season, but not that one ”, the facilitator told us. A few months after the last of “Salut les Terrens”, he had decided to sue the channel and his former employer Vincent Bolloré, believing that his exclusion from the re-entry grid had been announced to him too late. “I am thinking of those, some of whom have been there for 13 years, to whom we were told brutally that they will not have a job in September”, he added, specifying that 90% of the turnover of his production company Teleparis came from its programs on C8.

“READ ALSO – Thierry Ardisson:” Vincent Bolloré destroys a certain idea of ​​television ”





In the first instance, the man in black had obtained 800,000 euros. A sum well below the 7 million claimed corresponding, according to him and his lawyer, to the damage to his image and his career as well as to the costs of dismissal of the 90 employees. According to The Parisian, the Paris Court of Appeal condemned, five days ago, C8 to pay Ardis SAS, the production company of Thierry Ardisson, the sum of 3,810,476 euros and 2,651,244 euros in compensation to the company Teleparis in which the host and producer holds 50% of the shares.

“I could have lost everything. But the risk was worth the candle, he rejoiced. In business, there is a moral. And I found it immoral that Vincent Bolloré fired me in two weeks while I had been working for the Canal + group for 13 years. Without explanation, as “Hello Earthlings” was walking. It meant putting a hundred people who worked on my shows out on the streets. ”

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter.