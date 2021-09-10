Calm rise in sight in Europe after the ECB



INCREASE IN THE CALM IN SIGHT IN EUROPE AFTER THE ECB

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to rise slightly at the opening Friday for the last session of a week dominated once again by questions about monetary policies.

Index futures suggest an increase of 0.22% for the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.17% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.33% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.31% for the EuroStoxx 50.

The main indices of the euro area ended in the green Thursday but below their highs of the day after the announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) of its intention to reduce its purchases of bonds on the markets, without specifying the l magnitude of this reduction, and the upward revision of its inflation forecasts.

“Concerns over growth prospects as well as rising prices and wages seem to continue to weigh on market sentiment in Europe,” notes Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Wall Street, for its part, ended lower despite a drop in jobless claims to their lowest level since mid-March 2020, a sign that investors are still struggling to arbitrate between signs of economic recovery and fears of a Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The day promises to be quieter than the previous ones on a macroeconomic level, but investors will watch the monthly producer price figures in the United States at 12:30 GMT.

Over the first four sessions of the week, the Stoxx 600 lost 0.92% and the CAC 40 dropped 0.08%.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange continued its decline Thursday, chaining a fourth consecutive session of decline after the announcement of a sharper-than-expected contraction in jobless claims in the United States, which, if the trend continues, could prompt the Federal Reserve to accelerate the reduction of its monetary support to the US economy.





The Dow Jones index fell 0.43%, or 151.69 points, to 34,879, the Standard & Poor’s lost 20.79 points (-0.46%) to 4,493.28 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 38 , 38 points (-0.25%) to 15,248.25.

The digital giants particularly weighed on the trend, such as Amazon (-1.17%), Microsoft (-0.99%) and to a lesser extent Apple (-0.67%).

Index futures are suggesting a slight rebound for now.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index ended the day up 1.25%, its highest since mid-March, while the Topix (+ 1.29%) reached an unprecedented level since 1990 .

Japanese stocks are benefiting both from the hopes placed in the coming change of government and in improving the results of listed companies. Over the week, the Nikkei gained 4.3%, bringing its rebound to 12.3% from its low on August 20.

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite takes 0.4% and the CSI 300 0.96% after the announcement of a telephone interview between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, only the second since February, in which the two men debated ways to calm relations between Beijing and Washington.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is stable against a basket of benchmark currencies but is heading towards a positive weekly performance after two weeks of decline in a row, with traders gradually adjusting their positions in preparation for the Fed meeting.

The euro is traded around 1.1825 dollars.

The Chinese yuan, meanwhile, hit a peak a week after the Biden-Xi interview.

On the bond side, the yield on ten-year Treasury bills, at 1.3089%, varies little in trade in Asia. It ended lower Thursday after a $ 24 billion 30-year securities auction that closed a series of issues totaling $ 120 billion.

In Europe, the German ten-year is unchanged in very early trading at -0.362% after its sharp drop on Thursday in reaction to the ECB’s announcements.

OIL

Crude prices are trending higher after further signs of strain in the US oil market following Hurricane Ida, but still posting a drop of more than 1% for the whole week, the second Consecutive weekly decline for Brent.

The latter gained 0.84% ​​to 72.05 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.72% to 68.63 dollars.

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)