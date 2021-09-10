Camille is obsessed with Kevin / Lea favors Babeth vs Boher – Plus belle la vie September 13, 2021 (episode 4366) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4366 of Monday, September 13, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Emma is worried about Camille. Lola does a tune-up in high school as Kevin succeeds in his role as savior.



Kevin comforts Camille who is in tears… he tells her that the man just wanted to steal her bag. Kevin decides to take her back to Emma’s… she trusts him. Emma thanks Kevin… he says he was there in the right place at the right time. Kevin encourages Camille to file a complaint, he tells her that he will take her statement.

Lola is drunk that everyone in high school is talking about her imaginary sex life. She wants the truth to come out.

Babeth slept on Boher’s living room couch… he didn’t know. Lea forgot to tell him, Babeth could have seen him naked.

Kevin admits to Eric and Patrick that he has a hard time manipulating everyone. Patrick thinks Jacob should not appreciate that Baptiste and Emma have authority over Camille.

Blanche tells Lola that her teachers are complaining about her lack of concentration. Sophie did not sign the exit permits.

Lola is drunk with all the rumors, she decides to speak in front of the class: “Noah and I don’t sleep together”. She explains that they did this because of social pressure. Bilal laughs.





Emma receives an SMS from Maxime saying that he went to Hawaii (Camille sends them) saying that he is a sea ** and that she must forget him. Cesar sees that Emma is disturbed by text messages. She just tells him that a case from the past has resurfaced… but now it’s settled. Cesar tells Emma he’s there if she needs to.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4366 of September 13, 2021: Camille plays double game







Jacob thinks the blackmailer is Baptiste… because he wants to protect Emma. Camille doesn’t think it’s him because he’s not violent. Camille can’t think, she says she’s upset. Jacob thinks it’s his assault… but it’s Kevin.

Lola didn’t want to hurt Noah but they make peace. Lola wants them to have sex because they want to and not because social pressure is imposed on them.

Léa and Babeth recall the memories of the past… during this time Jean Paul is alone.

Emma tells Baptiste that she is afraid that Camille will be traumatized as a result of the assault and that memories will resurface. Camille is shocked, she has not spoken since returning from the police station Camille is obsessed with Kevin, she writes her first name on a notebook.

