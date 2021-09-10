Canadian sensation Leylah Fernandez, 19, eliminates Sabalenka and advances to US Open final

Leylah Fernandez, 19, 73rd in the world at the start of the fortnight, is in the US Open final. Sensation of the New York Major, the Canadian created a new feat by defeating the world number 2, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (7-6 [3], 4-6, 6-4), Thursday night in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.
From the first exchanges, the style opposition was clear: on the one hand, the Belarusian cabinet (1.82 m), ultra-powerful and launched by services regularly exceeding 190 km / h; on the other, the small Canadian model (1.68 m) whose game is based on incredible timing, ultra-early ball catch, speed of movement and touch.
Power versus timing
It was first and foremost power that took precedence over agility. Sabalenka broke on her first opportunity and quickly led 4-1, after three white wins. Loudly supported by the stadium audience Arthur-Ashe, who even applauded a double fault from his opponent, Fernandez adjusted to the return and could implement his strategy: move the heavy carcass of the world number 2.
Thanks to his ability to use all the geometry of the court, especially with his cross left-handed short forehand so difficult to read, the 73rd in the world forced Sabalenka to run more than rightly. Regularly, she played in the replacement of the 23-year-old player, uncomfortable on her recovery of support. A double fault allowed him to break free at 4-2.
Leylah Fernandez is the youngest player to beat three top 5 members (Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka) in a Grand Slam since Serena Williams, 17 in 1999 at the US Open (Martina Hingis, Lindsey Davenport and Monica Seles)
Despite a set point redacted by Sabalenka at 6-5 on Fernandez’s serve – a return far too neutral on a second ball then a forehand “baduf” – the two players were unable to decide until the tie-break , which the eldest threw perfectly: two forehand winners along the line, 2-0.
But the recent Wimbledon semi-finalist, annoyed by the permanent encouragement of the public for the young Canadian, then chained more or less gross unforced errors, until this totally unscrewed smash – which caused an explosion of joy in the stands – and this double fault allowing Fernandez to lead 6-3. Before concluding on a winning service, his only successful first ball of the tie-break, his fifth won out of five since the start of the fortnight.
Sabalenka returns despite the frustration
Far from giving up despite a palpable annoyance, Sabalenka started the second round like the first, with a break in his favor. The two players surrendered blow for blow and Fernandez returned immediately, under the constant encouragement of his physical trainer, Duglas Cordero, while his little sister, Bianca, and his mother, Irene, appeared in apnea, alongside the former star. NBA, Steve Nash.
As soon as she managed to take control of the exchange and anchor her feet to the ground, Sabalenka stunned Fernandez with the heaviness of her strikes, until she exploded or pushed her back several meters from the ball. We sometimes had the impression of seeing an adult facing a child … But a child who gets up systematically and always finds a solution.
Increasingly frustrated, both by the attitude of the public, which she repeatedly called out for support, and by the success of the Canadian, who found the line even on a woody forehand, the Belarusian suffered warning for obscenities and slapping herself on the face, as if to say that she had to wake up urgently. Then, at 4-4, she took advantage of a slight drop in concentration from the young adult to break again on a backhand that escaped in length and come back to height thanks to a shutout.
Caught up in the pressure, Sabalenka collapses
Despite the loss of the second set, Fernandez did not change his intentions: out of the question to go back one meter, even if it means playing some shots in the half-volley, almost on his knees. She even shortened the length of her shots to force Sabalenka, often positioned far behind her line, to play low balls, which she didn’t appreciate. The Montrealer added the cushioning, surprisingly little used until then, to her outfit to get the big Belarusian, uncomfortable at the net, to run.
At 3-2, Sabalenka quietly led 40-0 on his commitment to return to 3-3. But she suddenly tensed and broke on a huge backhand foul. She who had won only two Grand Slam matches after losing the first set hung on and glued in stride on a winning forehand that left Fernandez motionless.
But at 5-4, when serving to stay in the game, Sabalenka was paralyzed: two double faults to offer three match points to Fernandez who collapsed on the court after a last forehand foul from the Belarusian. Here she is in the final of the US Open. The feat is immense, it could become historic on Saturday.