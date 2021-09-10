Canadian sensation Leylah Fernandez, 19, eliminates Sabalenka and advances to US Open final

Increasingly frustrated, both by the attitude of the public, which she repeatedly called out for support, and by the success of the Canadian, who found the line even on a woody forehand, the Belarusian suffered warning for obscenities and slapping herself on the face, as if to say that she had to wake up urgently. Then, at 4-4, she took advantage of a slight drop in concentration from the young adult to break again on a backhand that escaped in length and come back to height thanks to a shutout.