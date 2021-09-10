Cardano rivals Ethereum for number of most active developers

The developers of Cardano, a proof-of-stake blockchain that aims to compete with Ethereum as a playground for decentralized applications and NFTs, are preparing for Alonzo’s much-anticipated update this weekend.

Outlier’s most recent Blockchain Development Trends report, which analyzed the top 50 blockchains by market capitalization of their native assets from July 2020 to June 2021, found that Cardano had the most commits per month on GitHub code repositories, with 701. This figure is 24% higher than the previous year. Ethereum comes in second with 447 commits, IOTA comes in third with 394 commits, Filecoin fourth with 368 commits, and NFT-centric blockchain Flow completes the top 5,305 commits.

Ethereum and Cardano ranked first and second in terms of active developers per month, with 168 and 165 per month, respectively. In addition, other protocols including Avalanche, Ocean, Terra and Cosmos have experienced strong growth over the past year, with a triple-digit growth rate compared to the previous year.

Github commits are a proxy for the underlying health of a blockchain community, albeit imperfect. Nonetheless, a glance at last year’s report is instructive in determining how seriously to take these numbers.

Outlier Ventures’ Q2 2020 report found a “substantial increase in developer activity”For Polkadot and Cosmos. A few months later, Polkadot’s DOT came “From nowhere”To land in the top 10 by market capitalization. Cosmos’ price, meanwhile, rose 438% last year, according to data from CoinGecko.





The same report identified EOS, Bitcoin Cash, and TRON as having experienced a sharp decline in developer activity. Indeed, while the currencies of these three blockchains have seen tremendous gains over the past year, the networks themselves have largely disappeared from public discourse, with platforms that have focused on DeFi applications and networks. NFT having taken center stage. (EOS and TRON both have decentralized apps but haven’t gained much traction, according to data from DeFi Llama).

Decentralized financial apps, which allow people to trade, borrow, and lend cryptoassets on a peer-to-peer basis without going through financial intermediaries, exploded in popularity during the DeFi summer of the year. last. This wave was quickly followed by a rush for NFTs, blockchain-based tokens that are used to indicate ownership of a digital or real asset.

DeFi and NFT both originated years ago on Ethereum before arriving on other platforms, like Solana and, soon, Cardano. Both are made possible by smart contracts, pieces of code that automate transactions on the blockchain and eliminate the need for third parties.

But Cardano’s smart contract rollout came under preemptive criticism from Ethereum developers and others this week, when the first decentralized app built on Cardano, a decentralized exchange known as Minswap. , closed its test network due to a problem with “competetion“. In fact, there is only one transaction per block, which is a barrier for transaction-dense DeFi applications that rely on blockchain-based smart contracts for every asset swap, loan of cryptocurrency or other function. Cardano says its smart contract design is a feature, not a bug, because it improves security and reduces the likelihood of unforeseen charges, and competition issues like these can be avoided.