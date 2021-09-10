Carer reinforcements booed, insulted and threatened at Martinique airport

This Thursday, September 9 in the early evening, caregivers from France who came to relay other reinforcements to help local teams, were booed, insulted and threatened by demonstrators in front of the airport. On our Facebook page, several indignant Internet users express their “shame”.

updated September 10, 2021 at 12:36 p.m.



“Shame”, this is the word that comes up most often in the posts of many indignant Internet users, to describe the behavior of the demonstrators who engaged in this attempt at intimidation this Thursday, September 9, 2021 in front of the Aimé Césaire airport in Lamentin.

These voluntary health reinforcements from Paris, who came to lend a hand to healthcare workers in Martinique who struggle daily to save lives, have been booed, insulted and even threatened.

Faced with this hostility from a handful of people, some of whom are known activists, the prefect of the territory and the director general of the Regional Health Agency strongly condemned this attitude in the evening, via a press release.

The prefect and the director general of the ARS strongly condemn the attitude and the remarks made by these individuals, which do not reflect the quality of the reception given by the population of Martinique to these reinforcements. The prefecture and the ARS

“These reinforcements of nursing staff embody national solidarity to help Martinique cope with the 4th wave of the epidemic” they add.

Anthology of the many indignant reactions of Internet users

What a shame ! Alizée Filin

I have no words … confinement has a disastrous effect on the neurons of some individuals … (I want to be polite) Monique Gaudre

How many of them (demonstrators) work at the chum? Know what caregivers are going through? They ask for help but behave like villagers. Jeremiah Cotrebil

Anything, they come to help and received like dogs, what a shame. Aline Gaillard

What is the problem with these people? frankly look at what is happening in Haiti from time to time to relativize. Aye fè an ti tou Haiti after zot kè vini palé. Zot ké vwè kay ki misè, ridiculous é pi potew mask the set always fault with the zot, grown up tibwen imbecile go! Franck Constant

Really it’s a shame. Rose of the Islands

What a shame ! Dominik demange

What a shame, it is serious for us who live there, it is not considered! Rose Deroux

Ah no shame !! what is this mentality ?! Pierre-Emmanuel Glondu

I am ashamed for my island. For my compatriots. These caregivers have come to help you and to save your families … What a welcome and what a shame! Elizabeth annonay

I think they are always the same for all events. Their goal is to bitch, yell, sow chaos … they are not constructive. Thierry barthélemy

Shame … Shame … Shame … Ade Line

People who take care of your tatias and your mothers, you treat them like that … It disgusts me! Alix gracien

My god, but then we hit rock bottom … I’m ashamed! Orlane Brl:

As it bothers some people, come put on a gown and apron, gloves and take care of your families. Anglio Yanisse Adeline Isabelle

No but frankly where are we going !? Fanm Matinik



I thank all these caregivers, who came from their experiences during the first wave of this famous Covid 19, to bring us reinforcement. Thank you for your support, your help. God bless you . Another BIG THANKS! Like Marie Jeanne Like

This is unacceptable, shameful and does not represent all of Martinicans, it must be said loudly and our policies must be manifested … Mir March

“1137 reinforcements since June 30 …

Solidarity will continue to continue “

“Since June 30, 2021, 1,173 nursing staff reinforcements including 137 doctors, 481 nurses and 265 nursing assistants have signed up in response to the call for general mobilization launched in all hospitals in France, to help Martinican health personnel ” recall the prefecture and the ARS.

“National solidarity will continue” reassure these authorities.

SNUEP-FSU Martinique “condemns”

This kind of nauseating behavior, which obviously and miserably continues on our island, has lasted too long (…). These despicable behaviors leave traces and very often infuse in the minds of some of our teenagers, rejection or even hatred. How can you mourn Jacob, praise Kassav’s tremendous work and yet act like this? They who have carried our culture and our colors so perfectly, with respect and love for others? These events widely shared on the web and therefore outside the borders of our Martinique, more and more, enclose our island, in this single image and vision, abject and xenophobic. SNUEP-FSU Martinique

The SNUEP-FSU Martinique, “calls for reason, and to put a definitive end to these actions”.

This education union (at the time of writing) was the first organization to officially react.

“Insulting the men and women who come to lend a hand to Martinican caregivers exhausted by this 4th wave, is truly scandalous and outrageous” in turn writes its counterpart, the Snes-Fsu. “May they be warmly thanked”.

On the side of political leaders, the first positions have reached us.

“Thank you for your solidarity and your mobilization alongside us” (Serge Letchimy)

The President of the Executive Council of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique also reacts strongly.

I firmly condemn any words or acts that would oppose or stigmatize the outpouring of humanity that you express towards our people. Solidarity is an act of courage (…). In addition to associations and public service agents, healthcare workers are mobilized every day on the front lines of the fight against COVID. They are trying to save the lives of our compatriots and to support the families who are affected by this epidemic. We are all collectively indebted to them. So, to you who come from all over France to support local mobilization, I have a clear and clear message for you: thank you for your solidarity and your mobilization alongside us. Serge Letchimy

Senator Catherine Conconne for her part posted a 2m07 video, expressing her “sadness” and his “disappointment”, before thanking the caregivers taken to task.

Senator Catherine Conconne welcomes caregivers from France, insulted by a small group at the airport.

The mayor of Fort-de-France too, “strongly condemns the words and insults uttered against the nursing staff who arrived as reinforcements (…)”.

The remarks made are intolerable and go against the values ​​of humanism, respect and tolerance which do the honor of our country. Didier Laguerre

The prefecture of Martinique and the ARS “welcome the engagement” of these volunteer staff.