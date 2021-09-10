Charlene of Monaco: the indiscretions of a relative of the princess on her extraordinary behavior

Charlene of Monaco is eager to return to the Rock. In any case, this is what Albert of Monaco affirmed. Only she does not intend to become another person. Above all, the princess does not intend to play a role.

Charlene of Monaco has been absent for many months from the Rock. The reason: an infection of the URL sphere which prevents him from taking the plane and therefore from returning to Monaco. She is therefore stranded in South Africa where she had gone to attend a funeral. Since then she has been living there and there have been many speculations. While some have claimed that she just did not want to return to France because she was having problems with her husband, Albert of Monaco, the latter assured that his wife was on the contrary, eager to get better, to find her family. “I can’t wait for Charlene to be back. I can’t wait for her to be back because she’s part of my life, of our lives, of life in Monaco“, he confided in the columns of People. Charlene of Monaco would like to go home so much thatshe would have told him laughing that she could travel illegally on a ship to return to Europe.

Only when she returns to the Rock, the princess does not promise not to leave again to carry out her missions. As a friend of hers assured the tabloid, the mother is not like other princesses. “She cares about saving rhinos and teaching children to swim. She doesn’t wanna be Kate [Middleton] , and she doesn’t want to be Grace Kelly. It was just Charlene“, she explained. She implied that Charlene of Monaco does not want to do as the protocol indicates.

Charlene of Monaco does not want to comply with expectations

She doesn’t conform to other people’s expectations of how a royal should act or look like. “She’s a bit of an iconoclast. She’s her own person, and she’s not a shrinking violet. “A choice that is part of her personality and it is also for this reason that she is loved.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge