Charlotte Gainsbourg dazzles the Venice Film Festival alongside Yvan Attal and their son Ben (PHOTOS)

Yvan Attal yesterday presented his new film at the Venice Film Festival, Human Things, in which his son Ben Attal takes the leading role. Charlotte Gainsbourg did not miss the event.
In 2021, Charlotte Gainsbourg embarked on a real tour of film festivals. In July, she was in Cannes to present Jane by Charlotte, the documentary that she has shot in snatches over the past three years about her mother Jane Birkin. At the end of August, she was also at the Angoulême Festival to defend this intimate portrait of Serge Gainsbourg’s former muse. In recent days, it is Deauville who had the honors of his presence. And, for good reason: after Vanessa Paradis last year, Charlotte Gainsbourg chairs the jury of the 47th edition of the American Film Festival. The star also spoke last Wednesday on stage, to give news of his illustrious mother, victim of a slight stroke a few days ago: “I got her earlier and I know people are worried about her. She’s okay. I asked her if she wanted me to say something. She told me it’s okay and that the Nantes University Hospital is extra. “ Recovering, Jane Birkin canceled her presence in Deauville and all her commitments scheduled by December.
Charlotte Gainsbourg radiant, with family
Between two projections on the Normandy boards, Charlotte Gainsbourg made a little getaway on the other side of the Alps. The singer and actress joined her companion Yvan Attal and their son Ben Attal at the Venice Film Festival, for the presentation of the film Human things. Seventh feature film by Yvan Attal behind the camera, this adaptation of the eponymous book by Karine Tuil (Interallié Prize and Goncourt Prize for high school students in 2019) gives the first leading role of his career to Ben Attal, 24, who had made his first screen appearance in My stupid dog, his father’s previous film. Human things will be released in theaters on December 1st. In the meantime, the Gainsbourg / Attal clan has walked the red carpet of the Mostra, along with the entire film crew. Showing an obvious complicity, all three made the flashes of the photographers crackle. Charlotte Gainsbourg, smiling and relaxed, wore a superb black sequined dress, slit at the ribs, which did not go unnoticed.
