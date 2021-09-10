Charlotte Gainsbourg glittering in a sexy dress with her charming son Ben, who arrives at the cinema

From one festival to another, from one red carpet to another, Charlotte Gainsbourg is running everywhere! The star, who will soon present to the public in theaters his documentary Jane by Charlotte, has been seen in recent weeks in Angoulême, Deauville and Venice. It was also at the 78th edition of the Mostra, on September 9, 2021, that she appeared again, in good company.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, who had already been seen at the famous Italian film festival on September 5 – this time to defend the film Sundown – was therefore back on the 9th. The 50-year-old star posed casually for the photographers, sparkling in a sexy black backless dress by Saint Laurent, her favorite house. The actress, perched on imposing platform shoes in rock style, had made the trip with the family.





Indeed, Charlotte Gainsbourg came this time to defend the film Human things, new feature film directed by his companion Yvan Attal. The latter was obviously present at the event and took the pose with his beautiful and tender; the couple are still strong despite their ups and downs over the years. But it was also necessary to count on the participation of their son Ben. The young man, born in 1997, took the pose all smiles, very elegant and charming in a suit. This one, which thus offered its first red carpet to the Mostra, because it plays in the family film incarnating the character of Alexander. He now in turn follows in those of his famous clan.

While Jane Birkin recently suffered a slight stroke which will keep her away from the scene for several months, the playful air of the little family at La Mostra suggested that the worry is therefore not so important about the scene. state of health of the matriarch. “I have a message from my mother. I got her earlier and I know people are worried about her. She is fine. I asked her if she wanted me to say something. She told me: ‘That all is well and that the Nantes University Hospital is extra’“Charlotte said on the 8th.