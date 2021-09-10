China could ban the release of new video games

The Chinese government is not a big fan of video games. For several years, China has made this sector its scapegoat. Myopia, dropping out of school, loneliness… Everything is the responsibility of the video game. Xi Jinping’s government recently announced its intention to tighten the screw by limiting access to video games for minors to three hours a week, at specific times. “Opium for the Spirit”, as the Chinese call it, is seen as the new enemy number one. Yet the Chinese are among the biggest investors and producers in this industry. As it was able to do by imposing colossal fines on Alibaba, the Chinese government does not appear to be reluctant to attack its own businesses.

Read also : Young Chinese people will soon no longer be able to play online for more than three hours a week

According to several sources, including the South China Morning Post and the agency Xinhua News, the Chinese government has decided to block the release of new network games. China would also like to force developers to cut their profits to create less addicting games. Bloomberg reports that the Chinese giants specialized in the field (Tencent, Netease, etc.) collapsed on the stock market in the wake of the publication of these articles, while China has not yet formalized anything.





The limitation of video games in China, from 29 minutes:

A global impact on video games?

In 2018, China blocked the approval of new games for 10 months, already at the time to fight addiction and myopia. The threat of new sanctions, which could be even more violent, necessarily worries developers. Many games are now designed with the Chinese market in mind, which we know is very spendthrift, they could be much less profitable in the coming months.

In China, the video game market is much more regulated than elsewhere. We remember in particular the launch of the Nintendo Switch in the Middle Empire, which saw the Japanese manufacturer ally with Tencent to obtain the benevolence of the government. The video game world now fears that China will go even further and completely knock out the industry.

Source: Bloomberg