Christopher Nolan prepares his atomic bomb and his divorce from Warner

After Tenet, Christopher Nolan tackles a film on nuclear power. And confirms the potential end of his relationship with the studio Warner Bros.



The yesterday idyllic relationship between between Warner and Christopher Nolan, who notably shone for the trilogy The dark knight and Inception, officially turned sour. In question : hybrid exploitation in the cinema and in SVOD of the blockbusters of Warner Bros. in 2021. A unilateral decision that angered Nolan, who considered that the “biggest movie studio“had turned into “worst streaming service“with HBO Max.

However, the director and the studio had united to go out Tenet in the midst of a pandemic, and try to revive the industry then frozen. The result was mixed, but difficult to analyze given the unique context (official budget of 200 million, about 363 million at the box office).

And if the quasi-semi-flop of Tenet has not stopped Christopher Nolan, already in the process of preparing a new film, one thing has changed in the meantime: his confidence in Warner, who has lost his exclusive and automatic love. A boon for all the other studios, necessarily on the spot to try to afford one of the most prominent directors in Hollywood.

The war is not quite over

The master of scripted puzzles will return with a film that promises to be more down-to-earth, more in the tradition of a Dunkirk. Deadline tells us that the feature film will once again deal with World War II, but not to talk about an operation or a military landing. This time, Christopher Nolan tackles to another thorny chapter of 39-45: the development of the atomic bomb.

Few details have leaked out regarding the film, other than that Cillian murphy, who has already played in the saga Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk, would possibly be linked to the project. He could embody embody J. Robert Oppenheimer, nicknamed “the father of the atomic bomb”, and in the center of the scenario.





It remains to be seen whether the film, which should start from the beginnings of the atomic bomb to end on its impact in Japan, will be narrative like Dunkirk or, on the contrary, one of the director’s umpteenth style exercises (which, to a certain degree, cost Tenet).

New First Class Ticket-Nolan



But the real atomic bomb remains there possible end of the juicy collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. Since Insomnia in 2002, the studio did not let go of the director, even teaming up with competitors to produce or distribute Prestige (Buena Vista Pictures, subsidiary of Disney) and Interstellar (Paramount Pictures). Losing such a filmmaker would be a blow for Warner, who has been defending a very authoritative position for years, supporting artists like Clint Eastwood and Denis Villeneuve for sometimes risky projects.

The scenario of this new film, still untitled, is therefore currently in the hands of the other big studios, opening a good season of negotiations for this necessarily major project. Whether Warner is really invited to the party remains to be seen, or if Nolan has already decided to leave the ship to punish them. A virtual certainty, however: the director and fierce defender of cinemas should not not give in to Netflix’s call, who has been trying to flirt with him for a while.

After Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, this possible divorce between Christopher Nolan and Warner is another flash in the Hollywood sky, especially at such a pivotal time for the industry.