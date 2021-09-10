Clermont: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Ligue 1: follow the PSG – Clermont Foot match, Saturday September 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m., live on television. On which channel will this meeting be broadcast? What are the compositions? What is the program for the French championship today? Topmercato tells you everything you need to know before the start of the meeting between PSG and Clermont Foot.





Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Clermont on behalf of the 5th day of Ligue 1. At the top of the standings with twelve points, the capital club has offered four successes in four days against Troyes (2-1), Strasbourg ( 4-2), Brest (4-2) and Reims (2-0) and ahead of his runner-up Angers by two units. Before starting their Champions League campaign on the ground of the Belgians of Club Bruges, the formation of Mauricio Pochettino aims for the pass of five in a meeting that could mark the debut at the Parc des Princes of the Argentine striker Lionel Messi, after his first minutes played in Champagne. PSG receives a promoted Auvergne still undefeated, third with eight points. Pascal Gastien’s players first won their first two games against Bordeaux (2-0) and Troyes (2-0) before two draws against Olympique Lyonnais (3-3) and FC Metz (2-2 ).

PSG team lineup – Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain continues to do without Sergio Ramos, still injured in the calf. Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa are also absent. Due to their late participation in Argentina and Brazil matches, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar will not play. An uncertain time, Mauro Icardi and Presnel Kimpembe take their place. Kylian Mbappé is uncertain. Clermont will have to do without the services of Yohann Magnin and Naël Jaby, injured in the long term. Mohamed Bayo is uncertain after returning from Guinea. Recruits Pierre-Yves Hamel and Oriol Busquets should join the group.

PSG, the probable team composition: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kehrer, Nuno Mendes – Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Herrera, Wijnaldum – Draxler, Icardi.





Clermont Foot, the probable team composition: Desmas – Zedadka, Ogier, Hountondji, N’Simba – Gastien, Iglesias (c) – Dossou, Berthomier, Rashani – Bayo.







PSG – Clermont Foot, on which channel?

The match PSG – Clermont Foot will be offered live streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 5 p.m. To access it, you will therefore be required to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video subscription. While the vagueness persists for the TV rights of the L1, for the moment it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for this season. To watch PSG – Clermont Foot legally, there is only one solution for France: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video solutions. We explain everything below.

Score PSG – Clermont Foot

Can’t you follow this match live on TV or streaming? Then follow the PSG – Clermont Foot score on our dedicated Results page. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow this game minute by minute.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To watch 100% of L1 this season, you will need two offers: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous Sunday match at 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for the match Saturday 9 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. One last solution for everyone (whether or not subscribed to Free): download the Free Ligue 1 application. You will not have access to the match live, but you will be able to watch the best actions and goals almost live. Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Saturday, September 11, 2021. Here is the full TV program: