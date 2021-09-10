climate change pushes some animals to change their morphology

Elephants, for example, have larger or smaller ears depending on their need to fight the heat in order to survive.

Faced with climate change, animals around the world are changing their morphology. Wider ears, longer tail or larger beak: according to one study, climate change is forcing many species to “change shape” in order to survive.

This research published in the American scientific journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution of the group Cell Press, claim that “generalized evidence” of changes has been found, especially in the size of appendages (tail, ears, beak …) of several species of animals.

For decades, research had observed changes in the breeding and migration patterns of some species to avoid excessively high heat levels. The analysis of zoologist Joel Allen had notably made it possible to notice that animals in hot climates tended to have larger appendages, to better protect themselves from the heat.

The African elephant, which withstands temperatures of around 40 ° C for example, uses its large ears to regulate its body temperature. While his Asian cousin, who lives in the shade of forests, has much smaller ears.

Many species of birds are also affected by the phenomenon. Like the beaks of two Australian parrots, gang-gang cockatoos and red-rumped parrots which have increased 4-10% in size since 1871.





Climate change, a “common variable”

For a long time, these changes in morphology were only attributed to the change in the animals’ habitat, or to changes in their diet. Finally, based on extensive reviews of museum archives, researchers published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution noted that it was climate change the “common variable” to all these rapid changes. According to Sara Ryding, one of the study’s authors, this may explain why these changes are affecting very different species around the world.

“It is high time that we recognize that animals must also adapt to these changes, but it is happening in a much shorter time frame than what should normally happen in animal evolution. Climate change than us we created puts a lot of pressure on them, and while some species will adapt, others will not “said in the columns of Vice Sara Ryding, doctoral student in ornithology at Deakin University of Australia.

“Dumbo in the not so distant future”

So if the increases in appendage size observed so far “are quite small, less than 10% in general” according to Sara Ryding, the effects could still quickly be seen in some species.

“The important appendages, such as the ears, should increase and we could thus end up with a real Dumbo in the not so distant future”, launches the doctoral student in a statement published on Scimex, an Australian scientific information medium.

Nonetheless, Sara Ryding cautions. These changes in animal morphology to adapt to new living conditions are not good news, and several species may not even achieve them. Scientists hope that their work can advance research on the various impacts of climate change.