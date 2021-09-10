Compulsory vaccination: who will replace suspended caregivers? – Coronavirus







“I will be completely firm.” One week before the entry into force of compulsory vaccination for caregivers, the protests of the government are increasing. “The law will apply, there will be no sick leave of convenience”, hammered Olivier Véran, this Thursday, on France 2.

Firefighters, dentists, midwives or paramedics. From September 15, professionals in health and medico-social establishments must be vaccinated for the first time if they wish to continue working. The complete vaccination schedule will be requested from October 15. Otherwise, the worker will be suspended, without pay, but will not be dismissed.

To date, 12% of hospital staff are still not vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the Ministry of Health. That is to say nearly 300,000 people who could be suspended if they do not regularize their situation by then. To which we must add 50,000 Liberals.

Risk of disorganization of services

A significant rate, which raises fears of reductions in operating activities, cancellation of appointments and understaffing, worsening professions already under strain. “What does it mean, in an establishment where there are only one or two nurses, if we are going to have to separate from a nurse?” “, Fears Pascal Champvert, president of the Association of directors in the service of the elderly, on franceinfo. “We work so tightly that one less person in a team can destroy the life of the service,” abounds the emergency physician Christophe Prudhomme, CGT manager in Seine-Saint-Denis.

In France, the first critical situations appear. In the Jura, an 18-resident nursing home is about to close, 50% of the staff refusing to be vaccinated. In Saône-et-Loire, a general practitioner stops her consultations, forcing the town hall to look for a replacement, in an area already under-resourced. In this context, patients become the other victims of thevaccine obligation. “If ever we lose 5% of staff, we may end up having to close hospitals”, worries even a national official of one of the main hospital unions.





The directions procrastinate

For the moment, the Fédération hospitalière de France is reassuring. Its president, Frédéric Valletoux, even minimizes the scale of the movement: he is counting on “hundreds” of refractories only. According to him, the number of caregivers going to vaccination centers increases as the deadline approaches.

In the large nursing homes, which can count on sizeable battalions, we are also starting to organize. “We have back-up staff to overcome this kind of problem”, explains to Care Francis Mangeonjean, director of care at the Psychotherapeutic Center of Nancy. Others talk about recalling personnel, reassigning the forces involved or resorting to contract workers or temporary workers.

No worries in Brittany

Optimism is also de rigueur in Brittany. “There are a few people, here and there, who wish to submit their resignation but we did not feel any strong concerns among the federations of Breton hospitals, as to the continuity of health activities”, explains Anne-Briac Bili, director. cabinet of theARS Brittany.

“When we see our vaccination rates, there is no alert. The suspended caregivers will only be counted at the margin: more than 95% of general practitioners and specialists are already vaccinated, more than 90% of nurses are also vaccinated and the rate is higher than 80% in other professions – dentists, wise men -women, speech therapists… ”

Possible suspension of the obligation

ARS Bretagne nevertheless recognizes “to wait until September 15 to see if we have any problems”. This is the whole problem: the extent of the suspensions will only be assessed on D-day. Has the State provided for teams of replacements that can be mobilized quickly? Contacted, the Ministry of Health did not answer our questions.

Despite the apparent intransigence of ministers, the government has nevertheless offered itself a way out if the situation turns sour. In the text legalizing the compulsory vaccination of caregivers, he gave himself the right to suspend this obligation by decree according to “the evolution of the epidemiological situation and medical and scientific knowledge”.