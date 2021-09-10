Covid-19: all indicators of the epidemic are green … for now

Cautious optimism is the order of the day within the government. “We are on the right track, that of a gradual return to normalcy. But nothing would be more dangerous than to believe us definitively out of the woods, ”summed up Jean Castex on Wednesday, at the end of the Council of Ministers.

A glance at the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic illustrates this “right path”. Less than 12,000 positive cases are recorded each day (on average) in France, ie half as many as in mid-August. That number is down almost 30% per week. Even more significant, the incidence rate (the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 7 days) is decreasing in almost all of the departments, and in particular in those overseas which have been the most affected.

For the anecdote, a metropolitan department (in this case the Bouches-du-Rhône) posted the highest incidence rate this Thursday evening, for the first time since the start of this 4th wave: 427, down from 25% in a week. Conversely, 10 territories fell back below the 50 mark, ie the “alert threshold” initially set last year. It should be noted that the figures are not so easily available for New Caledonia – which recorded its first death on Friday in connection with the pandemic and which fears being at the start of an epidemic wave – and for Polynesia, both placed in a state of health emergency.

Pic in hospital

Fewer positive cases, therefore fewer hospitalizations. With the classic delay of around 10 days between contaminations and hospital admissions, a peak was also reached in the health services at the end of August. The number of daily hospitalizations of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in France now stands at 549, versus more than 900 on August 24. Here too, all regions are in the green.

The decrease is however less pronounced for daily critical care entries (149 per day versus 207 during the peak) and deaths reported each day (93 versus more than 110 two weeks ago). “The decrease in the circulation of the virus continues for the third consecutive week” and “the trend of decreasing hospital admissions and critical care is confirmed”, observes Public Health France in its weekly epidemiological bulletin published this Thursday evening .



It can be noted that at least one in 4 hospital deaths has been recorded in the Antilles (Martinique and Guadeloupe) for three weeks, while these represent only 1% of the French population. Proof of the considerable impact that the epidemic had in these overseas territories, two or even three times less vaccinated than the metropolis. In terms of vaccination precisely, eight eligible inhabitants (at least 12 years old) out of ten are fully vaccinated. However, while the government hoped for the end of August, the mark of 50 million vaccinated with at least one dose has not yet been reached.

The impact of the start of the school year not yet measurable

So, will the end of the tunnel soon be over? In reality, things are far from being won. For several weeks, many epidemiologists have estimated that the end of the holidays, and in particular the start of the school year, could start the epidemic again. Their fears relate in particular to those under 12, who are not vaccinated. Children are only a very low risk of having a severe form if they are infected, but they could pass the virus on to those close to them, especially the elderly.

However, many studies have established that vaccination was much less effective than hoped against infections due to the Delta variant (around 60%, according to the Pasteur Institute). “It was really a very bad surprise, we are not going to hide it”, indicates Anne-Claude Crémieux. This is why the Institut Pasteur calls on vaccinated adults to continue to respect barrier gestures and to wear a mask. And that is also why the government has decided to launch a booster vaccination campaign for the elderly and frail.