Covid-19: France places the United States and Israel on its orange list

CORONAVIRUS – Faced with the rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic in Israel and the United States, France will place these two countries on its orange list from Sunday, September 12, indicates a decree published in the Official Journal on Thursday, September 9.

This new classification means that unvaccinated travelers must justify a compelling reason to return to France, present a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or antigenic test of less than 48 hours and self-isolate for seven days. Vaccinated people are not affected.

Twenty countries in red

By making this decision, France is following the decision of the European Union which had removed these two countries from its list of “safe” countries in terms of Covid-19.

The Delta variant has caused contaminations to rise again in the United States as well as in Israel, which was one of the first countries to launch a vast campaign of vaccinations. The US borders remain closed for the moment to international travelers, whether tested or vaccinated.





The decree also specifies that Oman is removed from the red list, which now includes 24 countries: Afghanistan, South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, Seychelles, Suriname, Tunisia and Turkey.

This map, published at the end of August, presents the classification of countries valid until Sunday.