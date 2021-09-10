Covid-19: the number of deaths drops to 3 in 24 hours

“Lull” in the daily slaughter linked to the epidemic: 3 deaths are to be deplored in 24 hours. But the number of patients in intensive care is still around sixty, while hospitalizations are decreasing slightly.

AND / Health Department

•

updated on September 9, 2021 at 3:26 p.m.



A respite from the macabre daily count that Polynesia has known for a few weeks. 3 deaths are to be deplored in 24 hours. 3 too many, but this “lull” in the slaughter should not make people forget that the epidemic is far from over. Since it began, 538 people have died from this disease, among them a majority were not vaccinated.

But these 3 additional deaths do not mean that the effects of the rebound in the vaccination campaign are already being felt. For that, it will be necessary to wait several days or weeks to really realize it. In any case, 146,117 people received their first dose, and 127,727 are fully vaccinated. Among the recent reinforcements from metropolitan France, firefighters are specially deployed in certain neighborhoods to ensure vaccination as close as possible to the populations. Their role is also to train other firefighters in this medical act.

In addition, 246 patients are still hospitalized, and 57 are in intensive care. If the Tahiti hospital and clinics are overheating, these establishments are not the only ones. On the sister island, the situation is similar.

This morning, the High Commissioner of the Republic went to Moorea hospital where he found that dozens of beds have been added to cope with the wave of admissions of people sick with covid or in respiratory distress. .













© Health Department

First death in New Caledonia

Four days after plunging into a health crisis that is worsening hour by hour, New Caledonia is experiencing its first death as a result of the covid-19 epidemic, apart from patients evacuated to health from Wallis. Friday (Thursday in Polynesia), a 75-year-old succumbed to the Médipôle. She presented, from a medical source, very serious comorbidities.

Listen to the report from N.-C. the 1st: