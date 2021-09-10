Covid-19: WHO no longer relies on the vaccine to end the pandemic

The WHO now considers that “the Covid will continue to mutate and stay with us, like the flu”.





Hans Kluge in Moscow, Russia on September 23, 2020 (SPUTNIK / ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV)

“The essential objective of vaccination is above all to prevent serious forms of disease and mortality”, recognized Friday, September 10, the director of the WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge. According to him, the emergence of more contagious variants has called into question the possibility of controlling the epidemic thanks to the vaccine.

We must “anticipate to adapt our vaccination strategies”, especially on the issue of additional doses, according to him, while it is likely that covid-19 will become a seasonal disease and cannot be eradicated.

In May, the UN health official said that “the pandemic will (it) be over when we have reached a minimum vaccination coverage of 70%” of the world population. Asked whether that goal still holds or should be raised, Hans Kluge pointed out that the newer, more contagious variants, primarily Delta, have been a game-changer.





An illusory collective immunity?



At the time, even though the variant initially detected in India was already rampant, “there was no such emergence of more transmissible and more viral variants,” he argued. “So I believe this brings us to the point where the primary goal of vaccination is first and foremost to prevent severe forms of disease and death.” , stressed Hans Kluge.

“If we consider that the Covid will continue to change and stay with us , like influenza, then we must anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy to endemic transmission, and acquire very valuable knowledge on the impact of additional doses, “he added.

According to epidemiologists, it now seems illusory to achieve collective immunity only through vaccines , but these remain crucial to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. A very high level of vaccination also remains essential “to reduce the pressure on our health systems which desperately need to treat diseases other than Covid”, Hans Kluge stressed on Friday.

Now dominant, the Delta variant is considered 60% more transmissible than the previous one (Alpha) and twice as much as the historic virus. However, the more contagious a virus, the higher is the threshold necessary for collective immunity, that is to say the threshold of immunized people beyond which the epidemic stops. This can be obtained through vaccines or natural infection.