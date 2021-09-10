Covid: One in two French people have developed antibodies

By Manon C. Updated September 10, 2021 at 2:49 p.m. Posted September 10, 2021 at 2:49 p.m.

In the numbers, Public health France reveals, in its epidemiological update of September 9, 2021, that in mid-June 2021, 52.4% of French people had developed antibodies against Covid.

To come to these conclusions, the Public Health Agency, the Pasteur Institute and ANSES conducted a national seroprevalence study with people who have been vaccinated, but also with people with contracted the Coronavirus.





According to the study, the seroprevalence is much higher “to those observed during previous epidemic waves” – in mid-February, only 13.7% of the population had antibodies – and for good reason: the study confirms that the vaccination is much more effective than contamination with the virus in developing antibodies. Another proof of the power of vaccination: immunity is much lower in less vaccinated areas, such as the West Indies, hence the “current epidemic resumption in Guadeloupe and Martinique”.

From regions with the highest seroprevalence : Île-de-France (60.1%), Brittany (56%) and Grand Est. The lowest are, on the other hand, in Occitanie (46%), in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region (47.2%) and in New Aquitaine (48.1%).