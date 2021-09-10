Covid: “superhuman” immunity in some patients according to several studies

By Laurent P. Posted on September 10, 2021 at 12:53 p.m.

According to several studies, including one published in the renowned journal Science, some patients who have contracted Covid have developed an immune response “of impressive power”. Antibodies that would be able to fight very effectively against the coronavirus and its variants, as well as against future strains of the virus.

A immune response foolproof! This is what researchers found in several studies, including one published in the journal Science, or in Nature, last June, explaining that some patients with Covid, once healed, had developed what they call a “superhuman immunity“or” bulletproof “.

What does that mean ? That some patients would be able to produce very high levels ofantibody, capable of fighting against the virus and all the variants circulating in the world, but also against the variants that could appear in the months or years to come. A “hybrid” immunity, as explained by our colleagues from NPR Shane Crotty, immunologist behind this work, which therefore enables them to resist all strains of Covid, as also explained Paul Bieniasz, virologist at the Rockefeller University.

“One could reasonably predict that these people will be fairly well protected against most – and possibly all – of the SARS-CoV-2 variants that we are likely to see in the foreseeable future.“, he explains in detail. In a study published last month in pre-print on BioXRiv, the researcher and his team have discovered antibodies in these individuals that can strongly neutralize the six variants of greatest concern, including delta variants and beta, as well as several other viruses linked to SARS-CoV-2 : one in bats, two in pangolins and one that caused the first pandemic of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1, among others.





“It is a little more speculative, but I also suspect that they would have some degree of protection against SARS-like viruses that have not yet infected humans“, continues Paul Bieniasz.

Who are these people with superhuman immunity? Those who have had a “hybrid” exposure to the virus, that is to say having been infected with the coronavirus in 2020 then immunized with mRNA vaccines This year. “These people have amazing responses to the vaccine“, said for her part the virologist Theodora Hatziioannou, researcher atRockefeller University. She keeps : “I think they are in the best position to fight the virus. The antibodies in the blood of these people can even neutralize SARS-CoV-1, the first coronavirus, which appeared 20 years ago. This virus is very, very different from SARS-CoV -2“.

From antibody capable of deactivating strains of the virus designed to be very resistant to its neutralization. And which shows the full potential of mRNA vaccines. But not all people in this situation have developed a “hybrid” and equally effective immunity: “we have only studied the phenomena with a few patients, because it is extremely laborious and difficult research to do“. A situation that could still be quite common:”With each of the patients we studied, we found the same“, she explains.