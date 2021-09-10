Covid: the nasal spray vaccine from Inrae and the University of Tours soon to be marketed?

By Laurent P. Posted on September 10, 2021 at 9:49 a.m.

Soon a really effective nasal spray vaccine against Covid? In any case, this is what researchers from Inrae and the University of Tours are saying, who filed a patent on Thursday, September 9, 2021 for a candidate vaccine by nasal administration. A vaccine candidate that has shown promising results in animals, according to researchers. A nasal spray that could be released in 2023.

The search for a vaccine against the Covid through nasal spray fast forward! THE’Inrae and theUniversity of Tours announced that they filed Thursday, September 9, 2021 the patent of a vaccine candidate using the technology of nasal spray, and whose results are promising after a preclinical study conducted on mice and golden hamsters.

What does this vaccine consist of? As theNational Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, it is a vaccine based on viral proteins, based on a vaccine developed against toxoplasmosis and “encapsulated in nano-particles based on starch and lipids“, report our colleagues from BFMTV. The advantage of this vaccine lies, again according to theInrae, in its capacity to “cut transmission between individuals“by acting on the nasal mucous membranes. And to specify that”technically, the vaccine will be administered using a small adapter placed at the end of a needleless syringe, allowing diffusion within the nasal cavity“.





“Unlike intramuscular vaccines, only vaccines administered by the nasal route would be able to prevent the presence of viruses in the nose, the initial stage of infection.“, thus explain the researchers in a press release. And to continue:”They indeed induce immunity at the level of the nasal mucous membranes, portal of entry and place of multiplication of the virus.“. Regarding the results, these have not yet been published.

“Experiments have shown that the vaccine stops transmission very early. I work on animals that are infected: two days later, I notice that the viral load in the lungs is explosive“, explains for his part Isabelle Dimier-Poisson, head of the research team BioMAP, at theUniversity of Tours, in charge of this study. She keeps : “If I look at the same on animals that have been vaccinated and infected, I cannot find any trace of the virus in the lungs.“. A vaccine without adjuvant whose objective is”avoid disease transmission“.

Regarding a marketing, we will have to wait a little longer, until at least 2023, since clinical trials on humans must be conducted in order to be authorized by regulators around the world. These tests are due to start in the second half of 2022, after a production phase that is due to start this fall.