Cristiano Ronaldo put the entry pressure on Solskjaer!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: the draw for the group stages

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo made his comeback to training with Manchester United, twelve years after leaving the Red devils for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. If training is one thing, playing is another much more important for the Portuguese star who could make his debut against Newcastle on Saturday (4pm).

“I’m going to put pressure on Ole now to get started”

In an interview with Manchester United media, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about this first game against the Magpies: “Sure, I’ll be nervous on Saturday, but I’m more mature and more experienced now”.

As observers tuned in to a spared CR7 or on the bench, it didn’t seem to the opinion of the five-time Golden Ball: “I’ll be prepared and I’m going to put pressure on Ole now to get started. am ready to go “. With this shocking statement, it therefore seems unlikely that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will risk not playing Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford tomorrow afternoon. A match not to be missed therefore.



